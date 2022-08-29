IND vs PAK 2022: [WATCH] “See you in the finals” - Pakistan fan Momin Saqib interacts with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2022 match

Pakistan fan Momin Saqib interacted with Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Saqib congratulated both players on India’s win.

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday. Bowling first after winning the toss, India restricted Pakistan to 147. They then chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

Saqib, who rose to fame with his viral ‘mujhe maaro’ meme after Pakistan’s loss to India in the 2019 World Cup final, shared two videos with Kohli and Pandya on his official social media handles.

After congratulating Kohli, he admitted that he was a little sad over Pakistan’s loss. He, however, told the Indian legend:

“See you in the finals, hopefully.”

The Indian batter was heard speaking fluent Punjabi while interacting with Saqib.

The Pakistan fan also congratulated Pandya for making an excellent comeback into the Indian team after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title with the Gujarat Titans (GT). The all-rounder captained GT to title triumph in their maiden season in the T20 league.

While sharing the video with Pandya, Saqib cheekily wrote:

“Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! (Brother, will not forget your six).”

With six runs needed off three balls in the match, Pandya clubbed Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a maximum over long-on to clinch the deal for Team India.

Hardik Pandya stars in India’s Asia Cup 2022 win over Pakistan

Pandya had a superb all-round game on Sunday. After India won the toss and bowled first, he claimed 3 for 25 in his four overs. The pacer dismissed Muhammad Rizwan (43), Iftikhar Ahmed (28) and Khushdil Shah (2).

With the bat, he struck an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to lift India after they stumbled to 89 for 4. Pandya and fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) added 52 for the fifth wicket to put Team India ahead in the contest.

