IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "Success jhak maarke tumhare peeche ayegi" - Deepak Chahar bowls with full intensity in nets session

Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of their game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. Although the 30-year-old isn't a part of the main squad, he looks ready to hit the ground running if he is drafted into the squad as a replacement.

Chahar looked in great rhythm during the practice session and was hitting the right lengths in the nets. It seems that the two games against Zimbabwe have helped him get back into his groove.

Chahar used a famous motivational dialogue from the Bollywood film '3 Idiots' in the Instagram video that he shared on Sunday of himself bowling in the nets.

Here's what he captioned the video with:

"Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak maarke tumhare peeche ayegi." Baba ranchordas 😛 #keepgoing #keepimproving"

The line meant:

"Don't run behind success, run behind excellence. Success will then have to come finding you."

Depleted Indian team missing Deepak Chahar in Asia Cup

Although Team India have won both their Asia Cup games so far, there has been a worry with respect to their pacers leaking runs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been excellent with the new ball, he hasn't quite got the support that he needs from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Arshdeep was found short of ideas at the death against Pakistan and was also a bit on the expensive side against Hong Kong. Speaking of Avesh, the 25-year-old has been highly inconsistent since the T20Is against South Africa earlier this year.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out and Avesh likely to be unavailable for the clash against Pakistan due to fever, Team India might be pondering why they didn't pick Deepak Chahar in the main squad.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #IndvPak India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup #IndvPak

Although Chahar's numbers at the death might not be impressive, he is a potent wicket-taker with the new ball and would also have been handy with the bat at No. 8, giving that added depth in Jadeja's absence. Only time will tell whether Deepak Chahar's exclusion will haunt this injury-hit Indian team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee