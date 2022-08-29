IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli gifts a signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf post victory

Following the culmination of a thrilling contest against Pakistan, talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's brilliant efforts with bat and ball helped Team India edge past their neighbors in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

It was a landmark T20I for Virat Kohli that saw him became the first player to represent India in 100 matches across three formats. Unfortunately, the right-handed batter did not have a memorable outing with the bat in the milestone game, scoring only 35 runs (34 balls) at a below-par strike rate.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave fans a glimpse of Kohli's activities after the match by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle. They captioned the post:

"The match may be over but moments like these shine bright A heartwarming gesture by Kohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022"

"Virat Kohli came and at the start it seemed his bat is made of edges"- Aakash Chopra on former Indian captain's knock against Pakistan

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, former cricketer Aakash Chopra analyzed Kohli's turbulent stay at the crease during the initial stages of the chase against Pakistan on Sunday.

He pointed out that the iconic batter repeatedly mistimed and edged the ball but survived with a slice of luck on his side.

Chopra said:

"Virat Kohli came and at the start it seemed his bat is made of edges - inside edge, outside edge, a catch was dropped, there is so much happening. He needed that luck in the first 10-12 runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"The next 20-odd runs Kohli scored, it seemed once again that he is back. It felt like he was allowing the ball to come to him. It felt like that OG Virat Kohli, where he was playing with great control. Suddenly you felt he is back."

Expressing disappointment over Kohli's manner of dismissal, he added:

"He also did the same thing [as Sharma]. He tried to hit Nawaz in the next over and he got out. Templates look good for letterheads or when you are batting first. There is no template when you are in a run-chase, you just have to win the match."

Team India will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday).

What is the best batting position for Virat Kohli in the Indian T20I line-up? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

