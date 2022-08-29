IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "You're okay to talk to me, right?" - Sanjay Manjrekar's interview with Ravindra Jadeja goes viral

Sanjay Manjrekar's interview with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday in Dubai has gone viral on social media. The Men in Blue kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket win, riding on Hardik Pandya's all-round show.

Chasing 148, Virat Kohli gave India a decent start after KL Rahul walked back in the first over. But Mohammad Nawaz brought Pakistan back into the game, dismissing Rohit Sharma (12) and Kohli (35) in quick succession.

Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership to bring the equation down to seven runs off the last over. Nawaz gave some hope to the Pakistani fans, dismissing Jadeja on the first ball of the final over. However, Pandya finished the game with a six over long-on.

Jadeja, after being dismissed, had his heart in his mouth before Pandya took the side home. The all-rounder came forward for the post-match interview where Manjrekar posed a cheeky question.

Manjrekar: "First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?"

Jadeja: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"

Manjrekar's asking Jadeja whether he minds talking to him was in reference to the outburst of Jadeja on Twitter during the 2019 World Cup against the former India cricketer-turned-commentator.

The all-rounder had taken exception to Manjrekar describing him as a "bits-and-pieces" cricketer. The Saurashtra all-rounder responded by saying that he had enough of the commentator's "verbal diarrhoea."

In fact, during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup between India and New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja made a pointed gesture towards the commentary box, aimed at the former India batsman, after getting to his fifty.

Manjrekar though, following that match, showed some humility and talking about how his analysis of Jadeja was wrong, said:

"By bits and pieces, he (Jadeja) tore me apart."

On this occasion though, Jadeja seemed fine with talking to Manjrekar and was smiling through the course of the interview. It looks as if the all-rounder is ready to move on.

"We wanted to play till the end" - Ravindra Jadeja reveals plan after win vs Pakistan

Ravindra Jadeja explained India's plan while batting against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 match. He said that the team wanted to take the game deep. The Indian cricketer also lauded Pakistan's bowling attack.

"We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly."

India will lock horns with Hong Kong in their next Asia Cup 2022 game on August 31 in Dubai. With this win, India has all but confirmed their progress into the next round. The game against Hong Kong is expected to be an easy affair for the defending champions.

