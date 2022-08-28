IND vs PAK 2022: "What we want to achieve as a group is more important" - Rohit Sharma downplays India-Pakistan encounter

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal about how the Men in Blue are looking at the 2022 Asia Cup as a stepping-stone to the T20 World Cup later this year. The 35-year-old believes the team has some goals in mind that they want to achieve and they aren't focusing specifically on playing arch-rivals Pakistan.

Due to the rivalry between the two nations, the India-Pakistan encounter always has the hype, and the added pressure too. Team India were comprehensively beaten by the same opposition last year and Rohit understands the challenge ahead of the game.

In a video posted by BCCI, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about the blockbuster clash on Sunday:

"We will be present for the first game and preparation-wise, we won't be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we want to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition we play. It is going to be a challenging one, no doubt about it. So we have to be up for it."

Vice-captain KL Rahul opened up on the possibility of facing Pakistan twice or possibly even thrice in this tournament. On this, he added:

"This is a great chance to play these 2-3 games and challenge ourselves. They (Pakistan) are a really good side and have played some excellent cricket. It is a high-pressure game and it will continue to be."

India stars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya speak ahead of the game

Suryakumar Yadav has played just one game against Pakistan so far, but is well aware of the pressure from the outside ahead of the game on Sunday. The 31-year-old explained how the team don't alter their pre-match process depending upon who the opposition is. He stated:

"When I was growing up, there has been a lot of talk around the India-Pakistan game and its like the greatest rivalry. But when me or anyone else goes to the ground, its just another game for us.

"I just try and stay in my zone. Our preparations and routines for any other game reflects onto the field."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also weighed in on the importance of the Men in Blue focusing on the game and not on the hype created. He added:

"There is a lot of hype about the game and we understand the emotions of fans. But we try as much as possible to cut the outside noise so that we can focus on the things that we need to."

