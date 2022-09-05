IND vs PAK 2022: "Winning Man of the Match, but from Pakistan's side"- Fans roast Arshdeep Singh for costing India the game against Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh's dropped catch and Bhuvmeshwar Kumar's expensive 19th over proved to be the difference between India and Pakistan as the latter won the game in Dubai on Sunday with a ball to spare.

The game went right down to the wire, and after the wicket of the well-set Mohammad Rizwan, it looked like the Men in Blue would claw their way back into the game. However, Arshdeep dropped an absolute sitter from Asif Ali at short third man. Captain Rohit Sharma was absolutely furious and the team was shocked.

The dropped catch came back to haunt India as Asif and Khushdil Shah smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 19 runs in the penultimate over. Arshdeep Singh showed great fight to take the game deep, but just seven runs were never going to be enough for India to defend in the final over.

Fans on Twitter slammed Arshdeep Singh for dropping an absolute dolly and some also questioned Bhuvneshwar Kumar for not showing any willingness to bowl yorkers at the death. Here are some of the reactions:

yaarivanu_unknownu @memesmaadonu People looking at Arshdeep's smiling face after that drop catch People looking at Arshdeep's smiling face after that drop catch https://t.co/kZE9vB8NU4

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Arshdeep bowled a decent last over, not much wrong with it.



The dropped catch, on the other hand... :( Arshdeep bowled a decent last over, not much wrong with it.The dropped catch, on the other hand... :(

Sagar @sagarcasm 16 year olds in Arshdeep Singh's Instagram comment section 16 year olds in Arshdeep Singh's Instagram comment section https://t.co/eix0l3szLm

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio



Ravi Bishnoi too gave away 3 free runs.

These are lessons of a lifetime for both the youngsters. Arshdeep Singh yaar. This drop is not acceptable as per international standards.Ravi Bishnoi too gave away 3 free runs.These are lessons of a lifetime for both the youngsters. Arshdeep Singh yaar. This drop is not acceptable as per international standards.😔😔Ravi Bishnoi too gave away 3 free runs.These are lessons of a lifetime for both the youngsters.

Jassa @JasCricket That drop won't only haunt India but also dent his confidence while bowling. And his over his to decide the match. Mind you his last game wasn't good either. That drop won't only haunt India but also dent his confidence while bowling. And his over his to decide the match. Mind you his last game wasn't good either.

Pawan Rai @PawanRa8787 Woh catch nhi match tha Woh catch nhi match tha

Naman @Naman_13x Naman @Naman_13x Asif pace monster h

2018 asia cup m bhi bhuvi ko 2-3 sixes lagaya tha Asif pace monster h 2018 asia cup m bhi bhuvi ko 2-3 sixes lagaya tha Knew this with Bhuvi's pace Asif was always hitting me all over twitter.com/Naman_13x/stat… Knew this with Bhuvi's pace Asif was always hitting me all over twitter.com/Naman_13x/stat…

Manya @CSKian716 Arshdeep mate, you can't be showing the more experienced bowlers a masterclass on bowling yorkers at the death. You're too young. Arshdeep mate, you can't be showing the more experienced bowlers a masterclass on bowling yorkers at the death. You're too young.

Tanmay Bhat @thetanmay Arshdeep’s manager deleting twitter and Instagram from his phone rn Arshdeep’s manager deleting twitter and Instagram from his phone rn

India's bowlers have themselves to blame

The Men in Blue began the defense really well, picking up the wicket of captain Babar Azam early yet again. Mohammad Rizwan, who was a bit slow out of the blocks, began to take the attack on the opposition. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman and it looked like India were in control of the game.

However, Pakistan had a masterstroke up their sleeve as they sent Mohammad Nawaz at No.4. The left-hander took on Chahal and even Hardik Pandya, who wasn't in the best of rhythms. Nawaz's 42 off just 20 balls was arguably the innings that took the game away from the opposition.

The Men in Blue did pick up both the set batters, but that dropped catch proved to be costly. Rohit Sharma and his men now find themselves in a do-or-die situation where they might need to win both their remaining games by a big margin to make it to the finals.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit