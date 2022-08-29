IND vs PAK 2022: “The moment of the match wasn’t Hardik hitting the six” - Twitterati amused as Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja, ‘okay to talk to me?’

There was no shortage of entertainment in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28), and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also chipped in by adding a dash of humor.
The former cricketer, ahead of interviewing Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the team’s win, cheekily asked him, “You are okay to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" The cricketer replied with a laugh, "Yeah, yeah. Absolutely!!"
There has been some history of animosity between the two gentlemen. A few years back, Manjrekar had referred to Jadeja as a bits and pieces player, apart from criticizing his performances. The Indian all-rounder had hit back at the former cricketer by taking to social media and slamming him in a scathing post.
Manjrekar, however, displayed a great sense of humor to ensure there was no awkwardness during the interview. To his credit, Jadeja also showed he was open to putting the past behind him.
Coming back to Manjrekar, he is not considered among India’s popular commentators. However, Twitterati were mighty impressed with his display of wit ahead of the Jadeja interview. Here are some reactions from cricket fans:
“He came out and said he was going to play his shots” - Ravindra Jadeja on Hardik Pandya
India came up with an excellent all-round effort to get the better of Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday. Bowling first, they held the opponents to 147 in 19.5 overs. In the chase, India stumbled to 89 for 4 before Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) added 52 to put the Men in Blue in control.
Jadeja was bowled Mohammad Nawaz off the first ball of the last over. However, Pandya slammed the left-arm spinner for a six to seal victory for India. Speaking after the game, Jadeja commented:
"We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end.”
Pandya (33* & 3/25) was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.