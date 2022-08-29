IND vs PAK 2022: “The moment of the match wasn’t Hardik hitting the six” - Twitterati amused as Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja, ‘okay to talk to me?’

There was no shortage of entertainment in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28), and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also chipped in by adding a dash of humor.

The former cricketer, ahead of interviewing Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the team’s win, cheekily asked him, “You are okay to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" The cricketer replied with a laugh, "Yeah, yeah. Absolutely!!"

There has been some history of animosity between the two gentlemen. A few years back, Manjrekar had referred to Jadeja as a bits and pieces player, apart from criticizing his performances. The Indian all-rounder had hit back at the former cricketer by taking to social media and slamming him in a scathing post.

Manjrekar, however, displayed a great sense of humor to ensure there was no awkwardness during the interview. To his credit, Jadeja also showed he was open to putting the past behind him.

Coming back to Manjrekar, he is not considered among India’s popular commentators. However, Twitterati were mighty impressed with his display of wit ahead of the Jadeja interview. Here are some reactions from cricket fans:

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029



"Hope you're okay to talk to me Jaddu?," Manjrekar asked before going ahead. Simply brilliant Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja is the highlight of today's #INDvsPAK match."Hope you're okay to talk to me Jaddu?," Manjrekar asked before going ahead. Simply brilliant Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja is the highlight of today's #INDvsPAK match. "Hope you're okay to talk to me Jaddu?," Manjrekar asked before going ahead. Simply brilliant 😁

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Manjrekar: "First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?"



Jadeja: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"



Good to see this conversation considering the history between them!! 🤣🤣



#INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja:Manjrekar: "First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?"Jadeja: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"Good to see this conversation considering the history between them!! 🤣🤣 Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja:Manjrekar: "First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?"Jadeja: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"Good to see this conversation considering the history between them!! 🤣🤣#INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022

Shantanu 🎶 @Shantanu630



#INDvsPAK Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Jadeja ......And first thing he asks is, "Do you have any problem talking to me?" 🤣🤣And obviously Jadeja says Not at all.....wholesome moment Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Jadeja ......And first thing he asks is, "Do you have any problem talking to me?" 🤣🤣And obviously Jadeja says Not at all.....wholesome moment 😂#INDvsPAK https://t.co/YJZNRRWySP

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Sanjay Manjrekar just started his Jadeja interview with “Jaddu, you’re okay talking to me right?” 🤣



Fair play man, that’s outstanding 🤣 Sanjay Manjrekar just started his Jadeja interview with “Jaddu, you’re okay talking to me right?” 🤣Fair play man, that’s outstanding 🤣

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Damn haha.



Manjrekar asks Jadeja if he's okay to talk to him.



Proper fun game. Damn haha.Manjrekar asks Jadeja if he's okay to talk to him.Proper fun game.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket



Nice bits and pieces interview.



#IndvsPak Manjrekar-Jadeja chat, both trying to keep it civil and cuteNice bits and pieces interview. Manjrekar-Jadeja chat, both trying to keep it civil and cuteNice bits and pieces interview. #IndvsPak

Mayank @kmayank9 Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja at the end of the game is the perfect end of this entertaining game. #INDvPAK Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja at the end of the game is the perfect end of this entertaining game. #INDvPAK

Aditya Sen @AdityaSen0007 Whenever Jadeja plays well then Sanjay Manjrekar be like Whenever Jadeja plays well then Sanjay Manjrekar be like https://t.co/Hb8tiMpLQA

Abhishek 🇮🇳 @Abhi_Kohli123 🤣🤣🤣🤣



I thought we have seen it all today until this one



Sanjay asked Jaddu are you OK to talk to me Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Jadeja after the match🤣🤣🤣🤣I thought we have seen it all today until this oneSanjay asked Jaddu are you OK to talk to me Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Jadeja after the match😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣I thought we have seen it all today until this one 😂Sanjay asked Jaddu are you OK to talk to me 😂😹😹😹😹

Sreedhar @sreedhar_M_C Sanjay Manjrekar asking jadeja “Do you have any problem talking to me?

is a big soomthner after a nail biting match Sanjay Manjrekar asking jadeja “Do you have any problem talking to me?is a big soomthner after a nail biting match https://t.co/LebXH3GdzU

Shivdutt Kamath @wiseguyshiv #AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsPakistan Sanjay Manjrekar asking Jadeja if he is willing to talk to him during post match talk - Super Hilarious Sanjay Manjrekar asking Jadeja if he is willing to talk to him during post match talk - Super Hilarious 😆 #AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsPakistan

..😊.. @IAMGROOT_616

Ummmmm, Unbelievable scene at commentary!!!

#INDvsPAK Gambhir teaching swing to Wasim Akram and Manjrekar praising Jadeja.....Ummmmm, Unbelievable scene at commentary!!! Gambhir teaching swing to Wasim Akram and Manjrekar praising Jadeja.....Ummmmm, Unbelievable scene at commentary!!!#INDvsPAK

Ragha vein dra @nayak__r Sanjay manjrekar asking Jadeja if he's okay to have a talk with him is one to the funniest bits of cricket in recent years. Glad that they've reconciled. Sanjay manjrekar asking Jadeja if he's okay to have a talk with him is one to the funniest bits of cricket in recent years. Glad that they've reconciled.

Imperfect @pspersevering @BCCI Moment of the match was manjrekar taking interview of jadeja in the end @BCCI Moment of the match was manjrekar taking interview of jadeja in the end

“He came out and said he was going to play his shots” - Ravindra Jadeja on Hardik Pandya

India came up with an excellent all-round effort to get the better of Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday. Bowling first, they held the opponents to 147 in 19.5 overs. In the chase, India stumbled to 89 for 4 before Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33* off 17) added 52 to put the Men in Blue in control.

Jadeja was bowled Mohammad Nawaz off the first ball of the last over. However, Pandya slammed the left-arm spinner for a six to seal victory for India. Speaking after the game, Jadeja commented:

"We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end.”

Pandya (33* & 3/25) was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert