IND vs PAK: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Pakistan’s last match in 2025 Asia Cup

Team India are scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in a high-octane clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The two teams are likely to face each other for the first time following the 2024 T20 World Cup, subject to the government’s nod amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The two teams have locked horns 13 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading the Men in Green by 9:3, while one game ended in a draw.

In the T20I Asia Cup, the two teams last faced off in 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over thriller.

Batting first, India put up 181/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul chipped in with identical scores of 28 runs off 20 and 16 balls, respectively. Virat Kohli top-scored with 60 runs off 44 balls with the help of one six and four boundaries. Shadab Khan emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, returning with two wickets.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, the Babar Azam-led side won the match on the penultimate delivery. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 deliveries, comprising two sixes and six boundaries. Mohammad Nawaz ably supported him with 42 off 20 balls, hitting two maximums and six fours. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared one wicket apiece for India.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNcricinfo]

India's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 match

India thrashed the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai on Wednesday, September 12.

After choosing to bowl first, the Men in Blue bundled out the hosts for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Openers Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17) and skipper Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22) were the only two batters to reach double digits. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, returning with stunning figures of 4/7. All-rounder Shivam Dube also turned heads by bagging three wickets for just four runs in his two overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy shared one wicket apiece.

IND vs UAE scorecard.

In response, India achieved the target with 15.3 overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma gave a flying start, hitting 30 runs off 16 balls, comprising three maximums and two boundaries. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls, including one six and two fours. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was not out on seven runs off two deliveries, including a first-ball six. Junaid Siddique took the only wicket for the UAE.

IND vs UAE scorecard.

Click here to check out the full IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

Pakistan's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 game

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 game in Dubai on Friday, September 12.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Green posted 160/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Saim Ayub departed for a golden duck, while his opening partner Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with a run-a-ball 29. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris starred with the bat, scoring 66 runs off 43 deliveries, comprising three maximums and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz contributed 23* (16) and 19 (10), respectively. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem emerged as the leading wicket-takers for Oman, bagging three wickets apiece.

PAK vs OMAN scorecard.

Chasing 161, Oman were bundled out for 67 in 16.4 overs. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets apiece. Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz also scalped one each. Hammad Mirza top-scored for Oman, scoring 27 off 23 balls, while Aamir Kaleem and Shakeel Ahmed returned with double-digit scores.

PAK vs OMAN scorecard.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs OMAN Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

