IND vs PAK: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Pakistan’s last match in 2025 Asia Cup

Team India will take on Pakistan in their Super4 clash at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. This will be their second meeting in the ongoing continental tournament after the Men in Blue beat the Men in Green by seven wickets at the same venue in a group-stage game last week.

In their previous meeting, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan opted to bat first and put up 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting unit looked miserable, barring opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 40 runs off 44 balls with the help of three sixes and one boundary. Shaheen Afridi provided the late flourish to help the team reach a respectable total. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, including four sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece. Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya also scalped one wicket apiece.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 group-stage scorecard.

In response, the Men in Blue achieved the target with 4.1 overs to spare. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a stunning start, scoring a blistering 31 off just 13 deliveries, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led by example, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls to take the team over the line. His innings comprised one six and five fours.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma contributed a run-a-ball 31, hitting one six and two boundaries. Shivam Dube and Shubman Gill returned with identical scores of 10 (7). Unlike Gill, Dube remained unbeaten in the end. Saim Ayub produced a fighting display with the ball for Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/35.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 group-stage scorecard.

India's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 game

India beat Oman by 21 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 18.

Batting first, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side put up 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. World No.1-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma continued his purple patch with the bat, scoring a quickfire 38 off 15 balls, smashing two sixes and five boundaries. Sanju Samson looked jittery in his first performance with the bat in the Asia Cup. After being promoted to No. 3, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 56 runs off 45 balls with the aid of three maximums and as many fours.

Tilak Varma (29 off 18), Axar Patel (26 off 13), and Harshit Rana (13 off 8) also contributed with the bat. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem shared two wickets apiece for Oman.

IND vs OMAN Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

Chasing 189, the opponents looked impressive with the bat. Skipper Jatinder Singh scored 32 off 33 deliveries, giving a steady start to the team. Kaleem and Hammad Mirza put on a 93-run stand for the second wicket before Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch to break the partnership.

Kaleem top-scored with 64 runs off 46 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Mirza chipped in with 51 off 33 deliveries, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. Ramanandi remained unbeaten on 12 off five balls he faced. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket apiece for the defending champions. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rested for the last group-stage match.

IND vs OMAN Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

Pakistan's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 match

Pakistan beat the UAE by 41 runs in their last group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025 to qualify for the Super4 stage.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Green managed 146/9 in 20 overs. Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farha departed for 0 (2) and 5 (12), respectively. Fakhar Zaman then produced a fighting display with the bat to bring things back on track. The southpaw smashed 50 off 36 balls, hitting three sixes and two boundaries.

Captain Salman Agha and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris contributed 20 (27) and 18 (14), respectively. Shaheen Afridi once again finished things off in style with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls to help his team reach a fighting total. His innings featured two maximums and three boundaries.

Junaid Siddique emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the UAE, returning with figures of 4/18, while Simranjeet Singh bagged three wickets.

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

In response, the hosts were bowled out for 105 in 17.4 overs. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece for Pakistan, while skipper Agha and Saim Ayub bagged one each.

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra and Dhruv Parashar chipped in with scores of run-a-ball 35 and 20 (23), respectively.

