IND vs PAK: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Pakistan’s last match in 2025 Asia Cup

Defending champions India will face Pakistan for the first time after 41 years in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue are eyeing their ninth trophy in the continental tournament, while the Men in Green are in search of their third title, their first since 2012.
Interestingly, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has already beaten Salman Agha's Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025, registering seven and six-wicket wins, respectively. Thus, favorite India will be looking to register a hat-trick of wins, while Pakistan will be looking to create an upset.
In head-to-head T20I clashes, Team India holds an edge against Pakistan with an 11:3 win and loss ratio in 15 meetings, including a draw.
India beat Pakistan by six wickets when the two teams last faced off in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21.
Asked to bat first, the Men in Green put up 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58 off 45 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with their 20s. Shivam Dube starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/33, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Sharma took one apiece.
In response, India achieved the target with seven balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 74 off 39 balls, in an innings laced with five maximums and six fours. Shubman Gill was equally brilliant for his 47 off 28 balls. The duo put on a 105-run partnership for the opening stand. Tilak Varma also contributed an unbeaten 30 off 19 deliveries. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf bagged two wickets for Pakistan. Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf shared one each.
India's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 match
India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clash on Friday, September 26.
Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma continued his stellar form, scoring 61 runs off 31 balls, comprising two sixes and eight fours. Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel also chipped in with 49* (34), 39 (23), and 21* (15), respectively. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka and four other batters bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, the Islanders returned with an identical score. Opener Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat, scoring 107 runs off 58 balls, in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Kusal Perera also impressed with 58 off 32 balls, hitting one six and eight fours. Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten on 22 off 11 balls. Five different bowlers bagged one wicket each for India.
Later, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just two runs in the Super Over. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs, securing three runs off the first ball. As a result, the Men in Blue continued their unbeaten streak in the T20 tournament.
Pakistan's scorecard from their last Asia Cup 2025 game
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Asia Cup 2025 match.
Asked to bat first, Pakistan put up 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The top order flopped miserably, but Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 31 (23) and 25 (15), respectively. Skipper Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi also contributed 19 (23) and 19 (13), respectively.
Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/28, while Rishad Hossain and Mehedi Hasan scalped two wickets apiece.
In response, Jaker Ali-led Bangladesh managed 124/9 in 20 overs. Shamim Hossain put up the only fight with the bat, scoring 30 off 25 balls.
Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi were the wreakers-in-chiefs for Pakistan, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub also bagged two wickets.
