IND vs PAK: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Pakistan’s previous match in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

The two teams last faced off at Pallekele on September 2, where Pakistan restricted India to 266 in 48.5 overs before rain had the final say.

In the contest, Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi (35/4), Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah (three wickets apiece) stole the limelight, while Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) and Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) put on a batting masterclass.

In this article, we’ll discuss India and Pakistan’s last matches in Asia Cup:

Team India registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Nepal in their last Asia Cup 2023 group-stage game.

Batting first, Nepal openers Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97) and Kushal Bhurtel (38 off 25) provided a flying start as India dropped three sitters, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan. Shardul Thakur finally ended the 65-run opening partnership as Bhurtel was caught behind the wicket by Kishan.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then wreaked havoc with the ball, dismissing Nepal captain Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, and Kushal Malla for single-digit scores. Gulshan Jha and Dipendra Singh kept the scorecard ticking, with scores of 23 (35) and 29 (25), respectively. Sompal Kami provided a late flourish, scoring 48 off 56 before Nepal were bundled out for 230.

Jadeja emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/40. Mohammed Siraj also scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur settled for one apiece.

In response, Indic captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill produced a clinical show with the bat. The duo shared an unbeaten 147-run stand as India beat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method.

Rohit scored 74 off 59, including five sixes and six boundaries, while Gill hit 67 off 62, including one maximum and eight fours. The duo will look to continue their sublime form against Pakistan after failing to deliver against them in the previous game.

Click here to check out IND vs NEP full scorecard.

Pakistan’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup game

Pakistan, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening Asia Cup 2023’s Super-4 clash.

Batting first, Bangladesh had the worst possible start as they reduced to 47/4 in 9.1 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan (53 off 57) then stitched a crucial 100-run partnership with senior wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87).

Haris Rauf emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 4/19, while Naseem Shah picked up three wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Iftikhar Ahmed also scalped one apiece.

In response, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman (20 off 31) and Babar Azam (17 off 22) early.

Imam-ul-Haq (78 off 84) and Mohammad Rizwan (63 off 79) steered the Men in Green close to their target by sharing an 85-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar Azam and Co. eventually won the game by seven wickets.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out PAK vs BAN full scorecard.