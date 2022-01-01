"A little more fuel has been added to the fire" - Aakash Chopra on Chetan Sharma's statement that Virat Kohli was asked not to step down

Aakash Chopra feels Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli being asked not to step down as Team India's T20I captain has reignited the controversy surrounding Kohli's removal as ODI captain.

Kohli, in his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said he wasn't asked to reconsider his decision to give up Team India's T20I captaincy. However, Chetan Sharma has reiterated Sourav Ganguly's earlier statement that the BCCI president and selectors had asked the former limited-overs captain not to step down.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash highlighted that Chetan Sharma's statement has stoked the fire. He said:

"A little more fuel has been added to the fire which was already there because the clarification has come from the BCCI via Chetan Sharma, who is the chairman of selectors."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the chairman of selectors has also shared the reason for them not wanting Virat Kohli to step down. Chopra observed:

"Chetan Sharma has issued a clarification that we all had asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy, that its timing is not correct; there will be an impact on the World Cup but the captain did not agree."

Aakash Chopra added that this is contradictory to what Virat Kohli had revealed. He elaborated:

"Everyone who was there in the selection committee meeting - selectors, BCCI officials, convenor - all present, requested Virat Kohli to not step down. This is Chetan Sharma's quote, but the captain said he wanted to step down. Captain had said no one had asked him anything, and everyone said it is a very progressive step."

The contrasting statements given by the BCCI top brass and Kohli have created an unnecessary controversy.

"Maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli might want to concentrate on winning the Test series against South Africa for now.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that another contradictory response from Virat Kohli would not take him by surprise. He said:

"There should be no rumours and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not really nice, but then if it happens, don't be surprised."

It will be in Indian cricket's best interests if Kohli and the BCCI keep the controversies at bay for now. Having won the first Test against South Africa, India's focus is now on registering their first Test series win in the country.

