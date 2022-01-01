"That's a meteoric rise" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's appointment as Team India vice-captain for the ODI series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah's appointment as Team India's vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa is a reflection of the speedster's meteoric rise.

The selectors have named a 18-member Indian side for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to a hamstring injury, KL Rahul and Bumrah have been given the captaincy and vice-captaincy duties respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Bumrah's elevation as Rahul's deputy is the biggest news apart from Rohit Sharma's absence. He observed:

"Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain, that's the second big news. That's a meteoric rise once again, Bumrah being given the responsibility of vice-captaincy of the Indian cricket team."

The former India cricketer termed it the correct call by the selectors. Aakash Chopra said:

"It is a fantastic thing. It is a step up for Bumrah, he has been absolutely brilliant, so it is the right thing."

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are the other vice-captaincy candidates the selectors might have considered. While the former's place in the playing XI is not certain, the selectors might have wanted the latter to concentrate more on his batting and glovework.

Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's appointment as skipper

Aakash Chopra highlighted that KL Rahul's appointment as skipper is not a surprise

Aakash Chopra had the following to say about KL Rahul's appointment as Team India skipper for the ODI series against South Africa:

"KL Rahul has been given the captaincy because of Rohit Sharma's injury. We were discussing that he will be the vice-captain but with Rohit not being there, he has become the captain."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Rahul's elevation as skipper was the logical call. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"The fantastic form KL Rahul is in, he has got the chance to captain the Indian team for the first time. It was very logical, to be very honest, if you see the team's composition. He was already the vice-captain in T20Is and had to become the ODI vice-captain. He is currently the Test vice-captain also and will now lead the ODI side."

KL Rahul, who was already Team India's T20I vice-captain, was expected to be appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy in the 50-over format as well. However, with Rohit missing the ODI series against South Africa, the 29-year-old has been given the responsibility to lead the Indian side.

