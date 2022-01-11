"He might be forced to say this" - Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma on his ward saying he doesn't need to prove anything to anyone

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma has concurred with his ward's view that the Indian batting maestro doesn't need to prove anything to anyone.

Virat was asked about his indifferent returns in recent times during the pre-match press conference for the third and final Test against South Africa. The Indian captain responded that he intends to give impactful performances for the team and that he doesn't have anything to prove.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about Virat Kohli's angry response when asked about his form. He replied:

"He is saying the right thing. What can he prove after having done so much? If a guy has to prove after having such records, he might be forced to say this - that what else he needs to do prove himself."

The former first-class cricketer also feels that Virat's return will benefit Team India immensely. Sharma reasoned:

"A lot of changes will come in the Indian team because of Virat coming back, especially in the captaincy. The aggression he brings, everyone knows how much the team's body language matters. Along with that, Virat's role as a batter is very important in the middle order because he absorbs the pressure whenever there is hostile bowling happening."

Virat was certainly missed as skipper during Team India's seven-wicket loss in the second Test at the Wanderers. However, Hanuma Vihari, who came in as Virat's replacement for that encounter, gave a decent account of himself with the bat.

"Virat Kohli does not have to prove anything" - Reetinder Sodhi

Virat Kohli has been putting in the hard yards in the nets

Reetinder Sodhi also concurred with Rajkumar Sharma's views. He explained:

"He [Virat] does not have to prove anything. He is a player of the level of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kumble - they have been match-winners since time immemorial. So we cannot talk about their credentials at all. They are legends of Indian and world cricket."

However, the former India all-rounder concluded by saying that Virat would want to put all naysayers to rest by talking with his bat. Sodhi observed:

"But if there are questions, you need to give answers. You have to take criticism. Virat is taking that and it is part and parcel of the game, no one should have a doubt about that. But now Virat's job is to come, win the match and the series, and silence all the critics with his performance."

Virat Kohli last scored a century in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. Although he has not looked uncomfortable in the middle, he has been unable to convert his starts to a three-figure mark.

