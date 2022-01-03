Ravichandran Ashwin provides an update on Mohammed Siraj's injury after Day 1 of 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Ravichandran Ashwin is optimistic that Mohammed Siraj will bowl again in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The right-arm pacer walked off the field in pain after apparently straining his right hamstring on the stroke of stumps on Monday. He bowled brilliantly, but stretched a bit too much while jumping in the penultimate over of the day. Team India physio Nitin Patel jogged out of the pavilion and escorted the pacer back.

Speaking at a press conference after the day's play, Ashwin said the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team will monitor Siraj overnight. He added that, for now, they are icing his leg to assess the extent of the injury over the next few hours, remarking that with Siraj's 'history' with injuries, he can return to bowl again.

Ashwin said:

"So I asked Anand before going into the press conference whether I can talk about it and he said I can. The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously, I think, it's very immediate so initially what they do with these injuries is they just ice and see it for the next hour or two. I am hoping with the history that Siraj has, he'll definitely come out and give his best."

Although India have able replacements in Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav available, losing Siraj even for the rest of the second Test will be a big blow.

He has been in brilliant form of late and came into this match after picking up three crucial wickets at Centurion. He looked quite threatening on Monday as well, troubling opposition skipper Dean Elgar the most before picking up the strain.

Ashwin and Shardul Thakur might have to share Mohammed Siraj's workload on Tuesday

Considering their recent batting form and Virat Kohli's absence, India put up a decent total of 202 in the first innings. Mohammed Shami got rid of Aiden Markram early, but Elgar and Keegan Petersen managed to limit any further damage.

With the hosts at 35-1, India will need early wickets tomorrow. If Siraj is unavailable, both Ashwin and Shardul Thakur will have to chip in with more overs than usual and maintain the pressure to allow Bumrah and Shami to attack. It is all a nice headache for KL Rahul to have in his first Test as captain.

