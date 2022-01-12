"This guy with a freaking machete for an arm" - Twitterati hails Jasprit Bumrah for brilliant fifer in 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah replied to his critics in style with a sensational five-wicket haul at the Wanderers, the venue where he made his Test debut in 2018. This is his seventh fifer in Test cricket and second in South Africa.
He bowled 23.3 overs in the innings - a whopping 7.3 more than the second most used bowler - to pick up five wickets for just 42 runs. He was also the most economical pacer of the innings, with an economy rate of 1.8, bowling eight maidens.
His victims included both South African openers Dean Elgar (3) and Aiden Markram (8), who lost their wickets to beautiful deliveries.
The innings' top-scorer Keegan Petersen (72) was the third and the most important of the lot. Bumrah then avenged the last Test by clean-bowling Marco Jansen (7) before reaching the milestone by dismissing the last batter Lungi Ngidi for 3.
"Boom Boom" trended on Twitter and appreciation poured in from all quarters for the 28-year-old's effort, with fans and pundits hailing his genius and fighting spirit. The following are the best of the reactions:
India eye winning target after Jasprit Bumrah's fifer
India have never lost a Test when Bumrah has taken a fifer and this match is another opportunity to continue that brilliant record. South Africa came close to the visitors' first-innings target but couldn't take the lead, falling 13 runs short.
India are at an advantage with the pitch likely to be good for batting on Day 3. Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to get some spin by the time South Africa come to bat in the final innings. But for that to happen, the whole Indian batting lineup, which, apart from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, failed collectively in the first innings, will need to step up.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Anything above 250 should be good, but considering the result of the last Test and the fact that the pacers must be tired too, they should look to get past 300.