"There should be a gap of 7-8 months between 2 mistakes" - Virat Kohli cites MS Dhoni's advice to back Rishabh Pant ahead of 3rd Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has recalled advice from MS Dhoni which prompted him to throw his weight behind Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter came under fire for his performance in the second Test against South Africa.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Kohli said he and the Indian team management had a conversation with Pant about his extravagant shot selection. The skipper backed the youngster, saying with all cricketers bound to make mistakes, the important thing is to accept and improve on them.

Kohli said:

"We had a conversation with Rishabh during practice. The shot that a batsman plays to get out, he is the first to know whether it was right according to the situation or not... We all have made mistakes in our careers in important situations. We have all got out, sometimes due to pressure, sometimes due to the bowler's skill. It's very important to understand that what was the mindset at that moment, what decision you took and what was your mistake there. As long as we keep accepting our mistakes, we will improve and make sure that we don't repeat those."

Kohli recalled how Dhoni's advice about the importance of keeping a seven-to-eight-month gap between two mistakes stuck to his system. He said Pant also introspects his mistakes and will certainly learn from them and put "big performances in important situations" soon.

The skipper added:

"I have talked about this many times that MS Dhoni told me that there should be a gap of 7-8 months between two mistakes, then only you have a big career in international cricket. So that thing stuck to my system that I won't make the same mistake again and again and that only happens when you reflect upon your mistakes which I know Rishabh does and he'll definitely keep improving in the future. He'll make sure to stand up for the team, put big performances in important situations and continue to learn from his mistakes."

Both Kohli and Pant consider Dhoni as one of their mentors. At a time when the pair are struggling for runs, India will hope that his lessons help them turn the corner.

Kohli was also asked about the possible "transition" of the Indian middle-order involving Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The skipper backed the duo, saying they have played "crucial knocks" and the transition will happen naturally with time.

Kohli said:

"If you look at the last Test, both Jinks and Pujara, the way batted in the second innings, that experience is obviously priceless for us and especially in series like these, you know the guys have done the job in the past and you know when you are playing overseas in tough conditions, these guys will always step up with performances. We saw that in Australia as well and we are seeing that now in the last Test. Crucial knocks in crucial situations - that has a lot of value... So I think we should leave transition to unfold itself and not necessarily force individuals in difficult situations or in tricky situations."

While nothing has been confirmed, this could be seen as an indication that both Pujara and Rahane, after scoring fifties in Johannesburg, are likely to play in Cape Town.

"KL Rahul captained in a very balanced way in the second Test" - Virat Kohli

Kohli also backed KL Rahul for his leadership in the second Test in his absence, calling it balanced and aligned with the team's philosophy. He said:

"I think KL captained in a very balanced way in the second Test. Seeing his plans and field placements, I felt that he was trying his best to take wickets and get the breakthrough in the second innings. I think the situation was such that South Africa played really well to chase those runs. I don't think we could have anything more than that. Everyone has a different captaincy style, maybe I would have done something different but everyone's intent is the same - how to take wickets and what plan you believe in."

The series is tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to kick off at 2:00 pm IST tomorrow.

