"Virat Kohli is very clear of what he wants from his team" - coach Rajkumar Sharma 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes it is the responsibility of the head coach to understand the leadership style of the skipper he is working with. He feels that the two must collaborate for the betterment of the team.

While speaking about Virat Kohli's partnership with team India head coach Rahul Dravid on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Sharma highlighted how Kohli has often been aggressive in his approach.

He pointed out that Kohli, with his communication, is very upfront about the things he expects as a leader. MS Dhoni had a contrasting style, as he was not particularly outspoken while at the helm of the national side.

Sharma went on to say that it, therefore, becomes important for someone like Dravid to identify the psychology of the captain. He opined that this is how the two can be on the same page in order to take the team to greater heights.

Rajkumar Sharma said:

"Every captain has a different style and a coach has to gel with him. MS Dhoni was captain before Kohli took over. One did not have to say many things to him as he was a cool campaigner, and he also was not very expressive. Kohli, on the other hand, is very aggressive and he is clear of what he wants from his team."

Virat Kohli will lead India in their impending 3-match Test series in South Africa. The opening encounter is scheduled to be on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

"Virat Kohli is BCCI's blue-eyed boy" - Rajkumar Sharma

Sharma, in the video, also spoke about how Virat Kohli has been a responsible representative of the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for several years now. He labeled the champion cricketer a "brand ambassador" of the cricketing board.

Sharma also mentioned that Kohli raises the bar while preparing for crucial tours and helps his teammates do the same.

He said:

"Virat's hunger for scoring runs has increased now. He's not been able to score big for a while now. His preparation is always good when he takes on top opposition and he prepares his team like that too. Kohli is BCCI's blue-eyed boy. He has been leading for several years and is the most responsible representative of BCCI."

Kohli has an opportunity to script history by becoming the first-ever Indian captain to register a Test series win in South Africa. The side have commenced their training sessions ahead of the red-ball fixtures and are raring to go for the challenge ahead.

