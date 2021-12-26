“He bats beautifully till he gets out” - Wasim Jaffer reviews Kohli’s 35 on Day 1 of India vs South Africa Test

Former opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that Indian captain Virat Kohli would be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. According to Jaffer, Kohli is not in bad touch, but is failing to convert his good starts.

India dominated the opening day of the Test series against South Africa, reaching 272 for 3 at stumps. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century. Skipper Kohli also looked in impressive rhythm until he threw his wicket away on 35, flashing at a Lungi Ngidi delivery outside the off-stump.

Reviewing Kohli’s innings on Day 1 of the Centurion Test, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

“Kohli was playing beautifully. But that has been the case with Virat for such a long time. He bats beautifully till he gets out and that is something which is disappointing. That happens to great players. There comes a time when they go through a bad patch. But it doesn’t look like a bad patch because he bats so beautifully till he gets out. He will feel like he missed an opportunity.”

According to former South African batter Daryll Cullinan, Kohli seems to be fighting an inner battle with regards to his concentration and the hunger to succeed. Cullinan opined:

“Bit of anxiety plays a role. Are you hungry enough? Are you in that mindset? He looked a bit apprehensive. He wasn’t the Virat that I have seen in the past. At the start of his innings, he is busy. It is almost like he sets his stall there. He wasn’t in that sort of mode. There must be internal battles. Only he will know what it takes to get back into run-scoring mode. But the question is whether the desire is still strong enough.”

Kohli is still searching for his first international hundred since November 2019. Since the start of 2020, the Indian captain has scored 634 runs in 14 Tests, including the ongoing encounter in Centurion, at an average of under 27 and a best of 74.

“Nervousness from South African bowlers helped India” - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer hailed India’s openers KL Rahul (122*) and Mayank Agarwal (60), who featured in a solid opening stand of 117. At the same time, he felt that all the South African bowlers looked down on pace and energy. Jaffer elaborated:

“The lengths that South African bowlers bowled, that must have helped. Marco Jansen bowled full tosses at the start of his first over, Ngidi didn’t look fast enough and (Kagiso) Rabada also hardly bowled any ball which was 140-plus. Any opener gettingthoset kind of deliveries at the start of the innings, that gives you the perfect start. The nervousness from South African bowlers must have helped India.”

Ngidi (3/45) was the only South African bowler to get among the wickets on Day 1 of the Centurion Test. Rabada, meanwhile, was completely off the boil, bowling seven no balls in his 20 overs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar