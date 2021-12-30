[WATCH]: Ravichandran Ashwin shakes a leg with Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj after India’s Centurion triumph

Following Team India’s historic Test triumph over South Africa in Centurion, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj were seen celebrating by shaking a leg.

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion on Thursday. With the win, India’s maiden Test triumph at the venue, the visitors took a significant 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the victory, Ashwin took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen dancing with Pujara and Siraj. The seasoned off-spinner shared the video with a funny caption. He wrote:

“The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win.”

Mohammed Shami was the star of the show for India with the ball, claiming eight wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up five. KL Rahul was named Player of the Match for his first-innings century.

With the pacers claiming the majority of wickets, Ashwin did not have a lot to do in the Centurion win. However, he did pick up the last two wickets to fall in the Test, dismissing Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries.

How Ravichandran Ashwin rates himself as a dancer

India won the Centurion Test even though Day 2 of the match was rained out. With no play possible on the second day, Ashwin and all-rounder Shardul Thakur utilized the spare time to shoot a video. In the interaction, uploaded on bcci.tv, Ashwin discussed his dance videos with Thakur.

Ashwin’s ‘Vaathi Coming’ dance in a short clip, which also featured Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, went viral in February.

A few days back, Ashwin posted another dance video in which he was seen with all-rounder Washington Sundar and data analyst Hari Prasad Mohan. The trio were seen shaking a leg to the hit Tamil song ‘Chellamma’.

Speaking about his dancing skills, Ashwin candidly admitted:

“Dance is something that is completely out of syllabus for me. I look at myself and think that I want to dance in a certain way but I definitely cannot. (On ‘Vaathi Coming’ dance). I think actor Vijay got inspired by me and then he ended up doing it (smiles).”

Ashwin ended 2021 as the leading Test wicket-taker. He claimed 54 wickets in nine matches at an average of 16.64.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar