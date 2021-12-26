Why are Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja not playing India vs South Africa Test series?

Two of India's most senior Test cricketers, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, are not available for selection for the entire three-match series against South Africa.

Rohit, who was promoted to red-ball vice-captaincy ahead of the tour, pulled his left hamstring during a pre-series training session in Mumbai. The BCCI announced domestic star Priyank Panchal as a replacement, saying:

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad."

The latest media reports have suggested that he's been recovering well at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and might return for the ODI series that'll follow the Tests. This will also be his first as the full-time limited-overs captain.

Jadeja, meanwhile, bruised his right forearm during India's first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. A BCCI statement after the match had said:

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm."

The left-arm spin all-rounder, too, is at the NCA but unlike Rohit, there are no suggestions on when he might return to action. Some reports suggest he could miss a couple more series and only be fit by IPL 2022 in April.

Who has replaced Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test at Centurion?

Needless to say, the duo's absence has shaken up India's plans a bit. Rohit was India's best batter in 2021. Right-handed batter Mayank Agarwal has replaced him at the top of the order and will be in the firing line for South Africa's quicks in Centurion while handling the responsibility of giving them a good start.

Had Jadeja been available, he would have comprised a four-man bowling attack, allowing India to even play an extra batter. But without him, the team has gone with five bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin - with the latter two sharing Jadeja's role.

