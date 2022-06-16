“You need overs from Axar because Hardik hasn’t come into his own as a bowler” - Aakash Chopra against any changes in playing XI for 4th T20I

Former batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Team India must not make any changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I against South Africa. Despite middling returns with the ball, he backed Axar Patel to retain his spot for the Rajkot T20I since Hardik Pandya has been unimpressive with his pace bowling.

Team India will face South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday (June 17). Although the hosts tasted victory in the third match in Vizag by 48 runs, they still need to win the remaining two games to clinch the series.

In a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked if Deepak Hooda could replace Axar for the Rajkot match. Disagreeing with the suggestion, he replied:

“No. Deepak Hooda could have initially played ahead of Dinesh Karthik. He has been playing consistently and did reasonably well in the few games that he played for India. But Karthik was picked ahead of him in the playing XI for this series and he scored some runs. Won’t make a change now.”

Explaining why he wouldn’t drop left-arm spinner Axar, the former opener said:

“You need overs from Axar because Hardik Pandya hasn’t come into his own as a bowler. He was underwhelming in the first two games and didn’t even bowl in the third T20I.”

One of the biggest positives for Team India from the T20I series so far has been the return to form of Ishan Kishan. Asked what has changed for the left-hander since the IPL, Chopra pointed out that Kishan has been playing matches regularly. He elaborated:

“When you play constantly, it does make a difference even if you are failing. Towards the end of the IPL, he was beginning to find some rhythm. He is too good a player to continue failing. He brought the form that he gained in the last few IPL games into international cricket. That’s the benefit of playing continuously.”

23-year-old Kishan has registered scores of 76, 34 and 54 in three T20I matches in the series so far.

“Chahal is at his best when he bowls slower through the air” - Aakash Chopra on Team India leggie

Apart from Kishan, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also made an impact in Vizag, claiming 3/20. However, the 31-year-old failed to make an impression in the first two T20Is.

On whether he spotted any changes in Chahal’s bowling, Chopra admitted:

“He did make some changes. There was help from the pitch, the ball was turning and stopping a bit. But in the first two games, he was bowling too quickly at the stumps. But Chahal is at his best when he bowls slower through the air and gets that drift, which is what he did in the 3rd T20I.”

Chahal dismissed Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Heinrich Klaasen in Vizag as the Men in Blue successfully defended a total of 179/5.

