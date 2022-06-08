"Do you actually get to know what you want to know?" - Aakash Chopra on the likes of Rohit and Kohli missing the Ind-SA T20I series

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Team India can get the answers to some of the questions regarding their squad for the T20 World Cup later this year during the T20I series against South Africa.

The selectors have named an 18-member Indian squad for the five T20Is against the Proteas, with KL Rahul at the helm. Some of the most prominent players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have either been rested or ruled out due to injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned if the purpose of the T20I series against South Africa will be served. He reasoned:

"You are trying to tick the boxes but how many things will you be able to find out because Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Jadeja are not there. All these people will come back when you prepare the team for the World Cup. So do you actually get to know what you want to know? That's the big question."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be competing for a spot they will not be able to own. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"The big question which is always there is who will be India's openers. But is there a question there? Rahul and Rohit are there in any case. You will give a chance to one out of Ishan or Ruturaj but whoever plays here, once Rohit comes, they will have to vacate the spot in any case."

However, Aakash Chopra did acknowledge that Hardik Pandya is likely to get a more significant role in the series. He elaborated:

"If Kohli and Rohit are not there, it will not make much of a difference based on who does what as an opener or at No. 3. The big difference can be that Hardik Pandya will get a chance to play, might get a good number and more batting and because of that, his performance can be even bette

The 44-year-old named Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer as some of the other players who will be keenly watched in the batting department. Chopra explained:

"Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can both play or it could be one out of them because SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is not available. Shreyas Iyer will get a chance in the middle order. He played very well against Sri Lanka but can he play the same way because questions were raised against the short ball in the IPL.

Aakash Chopra also pointed out that Iyer is likely to be tested by a barrage of bouncers from the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

"The fact is Shami and Bumrah are not part of this team" - Aakash Chopra on India missing some of their frontline seamers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the Indian seam attack in the T20I series against South Africa (Credit: BCCI)

Aakash Chopra added that Team India might not have too many vacant positions in the seam-bowling department as well. He reasoned:

"The fact is Shami and Bumrah are not part of this team. Once they come, they will be your No. 1 and No. 2 and for the third spot you will again look towards Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be your lead bowler here."

While acknowledging that some of the young seamers will get a chance during the series, the former India opener concluded by observing that the selectors are not likely to get too many answers even in the bowling department.

Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"After that, you will see who can be given a chance. Here Harshal Patel is there in the team. Harshal is another important cog. You have Umran Malik, Avesh and Arshdeep as well. These are your bowling options but you will not get to know much because Bumrah and Shami are not playing this series."

Even in the spin-bowling department, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team opt to field both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. With Axar Patel likely to be preferred due to his ability with the bat, the wrist-spinners are unlikely to be fielded in tandem.

The first of the five-match T20I series is scheduled to take place on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

