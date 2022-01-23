[Watch] Another soft dismissal for Virat Kohli as he gives an easy catch against Keshav Maharaj in 3rd India vs South Africa ODI

The wait for Virat Kohli's 71st international century continued on Sunday as the former captain lost his wicket for 65 (84) in the third ODI against South Africa.

Left-arm off-spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a quick, short delivery, almost a half-tracker in the middle of the pitch to Kohli in the 32nd over.

Kohli tried to work it over mid-wicket but the ball gripped, bounced and came quickly onto him, taking the leading edge to the cover fielder who ran back to take it easily.

Here's a video of the wicket:

This was the second consecutive time in the ODI series that Maharaj sent back Kohli. He had dismissed the 33-year-old for a five-ball duck with a relatively full but similarly turning delivery in the second ODI in Paarl as well.

This time the wicket came against the run of play as after a nervy start, Kohli looked set for three figures.

He thus ended his first series as non-captain with 116 runs from three innings at an average of 38.67.

All on Suryakumar Yadav after Virat Kohli's wicket

Virat Kohli left India at 156-4, with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. Iyer played a good knock of 26 (34) but couldn't continue, losing his wicket to Sisanda Magla in the 38th over.

Yadav, who is playing just his fourth ODI for India, now has the job of working alongside the tail to chase the total.

The Mumbai Indians batter has looked in stunning touch, having reached 36 off just 26 balls, including four boundaries and a six, at the time of writing this piece.

All-rounder Jayant Yadav is the only other recognized batter left in the lineup and the likes of Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah might need to chip in with some runs as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar