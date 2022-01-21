[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer gets stumped by Quinton de Kock in carbon-copy fashion of Rishabh Pant's dismissal from 1st ODI

South Africa pacer Andile Phehlukwayo picked up India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer's wicket in the second ODI in a similar fashion to Rishabh Pant's last match.

The medium pacer fired it down the leg-side and Iyer missed the ball during the ongoing second ODI in Paarl. Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock showed great reflexes then to take the bails off just as Iyer's leg came off the ground. De Kock had shown similar reflexes in the first ODI to dismiss his India counterpart.

Watch Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal here:

Here is de Kock's stumping from the previous match:

Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed for 22 off 33.

Rishabh Pant steers India to competitive total in 2nd ODI

India captain KL Rahul won the toss in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa and opted to bat.

Both openers got off to a good start. But Aiden Markram broke their partnership in the 12th over when Shikhar Dhawan swept him to the deep midwicket fielder.

Keshav Maharaj gave South Africa a second quick wicket when Virat Kohli gave a simple catch at cover off his bowling in the very next over.

However, Rishabh Pant then joined Rahul at the crease and the two steadied the ship for India. While Rahul laid anchor, the 24-year-old southpaw took the attack to the Proteas spinners.

Rahul made 55 off 79 deliveries while Pant smashed 85 off 71 deliveries. The southpaw hit 10 boundaries and two sixes as he made his career-best ODI score.

They put on a 115-run partnership, but South Africa came right back into the game as both set batters departed in quick succession. Sisanda Magala got Rahul's wicket, while Pant holed out to long-on off Tabraiz Shamsi.

Shamsi then trapped Shreyas Iyer for 11 to leave India in more trouble.

However, Shardul Thakur, who scored his maiden ODI half-century in the last game, again turned up with the bat to power India to a competitive total.

Even as he lost Venkatesh Iyer, he and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a fine partnership of 48 off 38 to take India to 287/6.

India need to win the match to stay in the series, with South Africa having won the first ODI by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

Edited by Aditya Singh