"We would want to get the best out of his skills" - Rahul Dravid on all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of T20Is vs SA

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has asserted that they are looking to get the best out of Hardik Pandya's multi-dimensional skills in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which starts on June 9 in Delhi.

The 28-year-old has returned to the Indian side after a long gap. He last played in the ICC T20 World Cup last year, where he struggled with his fitness. The ace all-rounder took time out of the game to work on his fitness and made a grand return in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Hardik led debutant Gujarat Titans (GT) to the elusive IPL 2022 title that paved the way for his comeback to the Indian team.

Addressing the press ahead of the series opener on Tuesday, Rahul Dravid lauded Hardik Pandya's leadership abilities. The 49-year-old stated:

“Hardik’s leadership was impressive right through the IPL. You need to be designated leader to be part of the leadership group. From our perspective, we would want to get the best out of his skills, batting bowling and fielding."

The Baroda all-rounder scored 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27, including four half-centuries in IPL 2022. He also picked up eight wickets in the competition, including a three-wicket haul in the final that broke the backbone of the Rajasthan Royals' batting.

Hardik will hope to keep the momentum going on his return to international cricket with the T20 World Cup lined up in Australia later this year.

"He has a lot to learn" - Rahul Dravid on Umran Malik

Rahul Dravid (L) is seen having a close chat with young pacer Umran Malik (Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik as Team India look to resume action in international cricket after a few months' gap.

The 22-year-old earned an India call-up on the back of a superlative campaign in IPL 2022 for SunRisers Hyderabad. He clocked 150kph consistently and returned with 22 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

When quizzed about Umran Malik's chances of making a debut on Thursday, Rahul Dravid said:

"He's quick and improving with every session. He has a lot to learn. We have to be realistic about the game time because we have a large squad."

Umran will hope to weave his magic if given an opportunity in the absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

