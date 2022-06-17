"Where is the God damn performance? Pathetic!"- Fans believe Rishabh Pant should be dropped from T20I team after another failure vs SA

Rishabh Pant's series against South Africa went from bad to worse as he was dismissed cheaply in the fourth T20I at Rajkot on Friday, June 17. The stand-in Indian skipper is under tremendous pressure since he has been inconsistent in T20Is for a while now.

India scored just 56 runs in their first 10 overs and lost three wickets after being put in to bat first by Temba Bavuma. Hardik Pandya started to find boundaries from one end and it was important for Pant to get going from the other end.

The southpaw was once again trapped by the ball wide outside off-stump by Keshav Maharaj. Instead of reaching the pitch of the ball, Rishabh Pant tried to slog that leg side. A top-edge was caught comfortably by the fielder at short third man.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Rishabh Pant not having the same impact on T20Is as he has in Tests. With Dinesh Karthik doing well, they feel time is running out for Pant to make it to the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pant is making same mistakes again and again which is the sad part. Pant is making same mistakes again and again which is the sad part. https://t.co/hh1MUOkqxj

arfan @Im__Arfan Just bowl a wide one & Pant will shit on it. So easy. Horror series. Just bowl a wide one & Pant will shit on it. So easy. Horror series.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Sadly, he can only play in WC if India goes with 4 bowlers + Hardik !!



You a tell me who sits out then ? Sadly, he can only play in WC if India goes with 4 bowlers + Hardik !! RoKlVkSkyPantHPDKYou a tell me who sits out then ?

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



7 - Dhoni

5 - Dhawan

4 - Kohli

3 - Pant*

3 - Rohit

3 - Yuvraj

3 - Gambhir



[Min 20 balls faced]



#INDvSA Most T20I Innings For India with Less than 100 SR7 - Dhoni5 - Dhawan4 - Kohli3 - Pant*3 - Rohit3 - Yuvraj3 - Gambhir[Min 20 balls faced] Most T20I Innings For India with Less than 100 SR7 - Dhoni5 - Dhawan4 - Kohli3 - Pant*3 - Rohit3 - Yuvraj3 - Gambhir[Min 20 balls faced]#INDvSA

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Rishabh Pant can't make it to the World Cup 2022 team with this form. He needs to step up and start scoring runs again. He is better than this. Rishabh Pant can't make it to the World Cup 2022 team with this form. He needs to step up and start scoring runs again. He is better than this.

Priyansh @Pricd05 PPL talk about that Pant is exceptional in test cricket but yo look at all the keepers around the world.

All are amongst best bats in their country.



Mohammad Rizwan , Josh Da Silva , Ben Foakes , Tom Blundell , Niroshan Dickwella and best Asian batsman at present Liton Das. PPL talk about that Pant is exceptional in test cricket but yo look at all the keepers around the world.All are amongst best bats in their country.Mohammad Rizwan , Josh Da Silva , Ben Foakes , Tom Blundell , Niroshan Dickwella and best Asian batsman at present Liton Das.

Anurag @RightGaps



Rishabh Pant averages 23 at a strike rate of 124. Probably the worst t20 numbers for someone who played 47 t20is Uses T20 approach in tests(where the field isn't spread)&comes out successful,hence creates an impression that he is an excellent T20 player too -HE IS NOTRishabh Pant averages 23 at a strike rate of 124. Probably the worst t20 numbers for someone who played 47 t20is #SAvsIND Uses T20 approach in tests(where the field isn't spread)&comes out successful,hence creates an impression that he is an excellent T20 player too -HE IS NOTRishabh Pant averages 23 at a strike rate of 124. Probably the worst t20 numbers for someone who played 47 t20is #SAvsIND https://t.co/8jBeII3WDn

Makarand Waingankar @wmakarand In all the 4 ODIs in this series skipper Rishab Pant has recklessly thrown away his wicket. If he doesn't realise the responsibility it's the job of the coach Rahul Dravid to have a word with him. It's happening too frequently. In all the 4 ODIs in this series skipper Rishab Pant has recklessly thrown away his wicket. If he doesn't realise the responsibility it's the job of the coach Rahul Dravid to have a word with him. It's happening too frequently.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully People may call it a biased approach and unfair but Iyer and Pant's numbers shouldn't matter while selecting a XI for T20I. People may call it a biased approach and unfair but Iyer and Pant's numbers shouldn't matter while selecting a XI for T20I.

Satyam Singh @MyFreakyTweets @mufaddal_vohra Would not be surprised if dinesh karthik ends up replacing rishabh pant in the starting XI for the World cup at this rate. @mufaddal_vohra Would not be surprised if dinesh karthik ends up replacing rishabh pant in the starting XI for the World cup at this rate.

Abhinav Mishra @AMabhinavmishra



#INDvsSA "He Hasn't learned" simple Sunil Gavaskar words on Rishabh Pant's dismissal "He Hasn't learned" simple Sunil Gavaskar words on Rishabh Pant's dismissal#INDvsSA

Virat Kohli @msd07_king @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson is laughing at this pant and BCCI @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson is laughing at this pant and BCCI

Tukun @SuvTK7



Only way for Pant to earn a slot in T20i mix by doing some wonders in Test which has been the scenario so far in case of pant. @Puneite_ Pant.. it is not a question anymore.Only way for Pant to earn a slot in T20i mix by doing some wonders in Test which has been the scenario so far in case of pant. @Puneite_ Pant.. it is not a question anymore. Only way for Pant to earn a slot in T20i mix by doing some wonders in Test which has been the scenario so far in case of pant.

Devesh @hastegaate_ If Rishabh Pant carriers his current form for next 2-3 months,then i won't be surprised if Sanju gonna replace Pant If Rishabh Pant carriers his current form for next 2-3 months,then i won't be surprised if Sanju gonna replace Pant

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket



#ShowFaith Pant just needs to captain an Indian team vs Holland and you never know. Pant just needs to captain an Indian team vs Holland and you never know.#ShowFaith

³ 🇿🇦 @Legspiner3 47 t20 trial for Rishabh Pant 47 t20 trial for Rishabh Pant 👍 https://t.co/3gX1af790s

ronak➐ @ronakkumar_ Rishabh Pant - Future Captain Rishabh Pant - Future Captain https://t.co/tS1NJslo7H

Rockstar MK @RockstarMK11



BCCI should also accept their faults of backing Pant over Sanju



#SanjuSamson I still don't understand why do BCCI n Some Chintu Experts rate Rishabh Pant higher than elegant Sanju SamsonBCCI should also accept their faults of backing Pant over Sanju I still don't understand why do BCCI n Some Chintu Experts rate Rishabh Pant higher than elegant Sanju SamsonBCCI should also accept their faults of backing Pant over Sanju#SanjuSamson https://t.co/OKERzsnbJy

Anuj Verma @Anuj_khoond Pant doesn't deserve to be in this T20I team just because of his hype. Where is the God damn performance?

Pathetic. Pant doesn't deserve to be in this T20I team just because of his hype. Where is the God damn performance?Pathetic.

Rishabh Pant took 23 balls to score 17 runs

India didn't get off to the greatest of starts as both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer returned early to the pavilion. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi made the new ball talk and it was tough for Ishan Kishan and Pant to make use of the powerplay.

After Kishan departed, Pandya joined Pant and the duo consolidated India's innings. The stand-in captain couldn't convert his start, but it all changed when Dinesh Karthik walked out to the crease.

The 37-year-old got together with Pandya and both lifted India's run-rate tremendously. Karthik ended up scoring a sensational maiden T20I fifty while Pandya played a handy cameo of 46.

India will feel ecstatic having scored 73 runs in their last five overs. However, if the pitch has got better for batting, the Proteas will back themselves to chase this down if they get off to a good start.

