"Where is the God damn performance? Pathetic!"- Fans believe Rishabh Pant should be dropped from T20I team after another failure vs SA

Rishabh Pant's series against South Africa went from bad to worse as he was dismissed cheaply in the fourth T20I at Rajkot on Friday, June 17. The stand-in Indian skipper is under tremendous pressure since he has been inconsistent in T20Is for a while now.
India scored just 56 runs in their first 10 overs and lost three wickets after being put in to bat first by Temba Bavuma. Hardik Pandya started to find boundaries from one end and it was important for Pant to get going from the other end.
The southpaw was once again trapped by the ball wide outside off-stump by Keshav Maharaj. Instead of reaching the pitch of the ball, Rishabh Pant tried to slog that leg side. A top-edge was caught comfortably by the fielder at short third man.
Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Rishabh Pant not having the same impact on T20Is as he has in Tests. With Dinesh Karthik doing well, they feel time is running out for Pant to make it to the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.
Rishabh Pant took 23 balls to score 17 runs
India didn't get off to the greatest of starts as both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer returned early to the pavilion. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi made the new ball talk and it was tough for Ishan Kishan and Pant to make use of the powerplay.
After Kishan departed, Pandya joined Pant and the duo consolidated India's innings. The stand-in captain couldn't convert his start, but it all changed when Dinesh Karthik walked out to the crease.
The 37-year-old got together with Pandya and both lifted India's run-rate tremendously. Karthik ended up scoring a sensational maiden T20I fifty while Pandya played a handy cameo of 46.
India will feel ecstatic having scored 73 runs in their last five overs. However, if the pitch has got better for batting, the Proteas will back themselves to chase this down if they get off to a good start.