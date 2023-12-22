IND vs SA 2023, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs South Africa match?

India beat South Africa by 78 runs in yesterday’s ODI match at Boland Park in Paarl. With the win, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up 296/8 on the board as Sanju Samson (108 off 114) struck his maiden international ton. Arshdeep Singh then starred with 4/30 as the visitors bowled out the Proteas to 218 in 45.5 overs.

South Africa got off to an impressive start in the chase as their openers added 59 in 8.2 overs. Arshdeep got the breakthrough for India, having Reeza Hendricks (19) caught behind with a brilliant delivery that nipped away. Axar Patel cleaned up the struggling Rassie van der Dussen (2 off 17) with an arm ball.

Opener Tony de Zorzi carried on his good form with the willow, scoring a fine 81 off 87 balls. However, South Africa suffered due to the lack of support from other batters. Skipper Aiden Markram (36) and Heinrich Klaasen (21 off 22) got starts but could not carry on, while Wiaan Mulder (1) and David Miller (10) perished cheaply.

Arshdeep ended De Zorzi’s resistance with a good in-swinging delivery. India took a smart review to get the decision in their favor. The left-arm pacer also chipped in with a couple of lower-order wickets as South Africa failed to offer much resistance.

Samson ton lifts India to impressive total

Batting first, India were guided by Samson, who scored a terrific hundred to lift the visitors to an impressive total. The batter, who has often disappointed in the past, grabbed his opportunity this time, hitting six fours and three sixes in a memorable innings.

Earlier, debutant Rajat Patidar (22 off 16) played a breezy cameo, hitting three fours and a six before being bowled by Nandre Burger. Sai Sudharsan fell lbw to Beuran Hendricks for 10, but Samson and skipper KL Rahul (21 off 35) added 52 for the third wicket.

Following Rahul’s exit against the run of play, Samson and Tilak Varma (52 off 77) featured in a 116-run stand for the fourth wicket. Varma struggled early on in his innings, but accelerated later and ended up hitting five fours and a six.

Not for the first time in his short international career, Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches to India’s innings. He hit three fours and two sixes in his breezy 38 off 27 balls to ensure the Men in Blue crossed the 290-run mark.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs South Africa ODI?

Samson was brilliant with the bat. His century ensured Team India put up what ended up being a match-winning total. Arshdeep stood out with the ball, claiming four wickets.

For South Africa, pacer Hendricks impressed with figures of 3/63. In the chase, opener De Zorzi hit six fours and three sixes in his fluent knock.

Samson was named Player of the Match for his century that set up India’s series win.

