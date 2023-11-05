IND vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

It will be the clash of No. 1 and No. 2 as Team India face South Africa in match number 37 of the 2023 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. This will be a day-night match and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

The Men in Blue have been absolutely sensational in the World Cup so far, playing seven matches and winning seven. They are the only side to have not lost a single game in the tournament yet. In their previous match, they hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs. Batting first in Mumbai, they posted an imposing 357/8 on the board and then bundled out the opposition for 55 in 19.4 overs.

Barring the loss to Netherlands, South Africa too have had an exceptional World Cup campaign. Opener Quinton de Kock has led the way with four hundreds, while most of the other batters have also chipped in with significant contributions. With the ball, Marco Jansen has stood out, even as Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada have also been impressive.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

India and South Africa have clashed 90 times in ODIs, with the Proteas enjoying a 50-37 lead in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied encounters between the two sides, while three matches have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 90

Matches won by India: 37

Matches won by South Africa: 50

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 3

IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and South Africa have met five times in the ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning two matches and the Proteas three. India have won the last two battles in the ICC event, registering a 130-run win in Melbourne in 2015 and a six-wicket triumph in Southampton in 2019.

Last 5 India vs South Africa ODI matches

The two sides last met in the one-day format in a three-match series in India in October 2022. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and South Africa:

IND (105/3) beat SA (99) by 7 wickets, Oct 11, 2022

IND (282/3) beat SA (278/7) by 7 wickets, Oct 9, 2022

SA (249/4) beat IND (240/8) by 9 runs, Oct 6, 2022

SA (287) beat IND (283) by 4 runs, Jan 23, 2022

SA (288/3) beat IND (287/6) by 7 wickets, Jan 21, 2022