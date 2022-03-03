"Great moment for Indian cricket" - Sourav Ganguly posts special message ahead of Virat Kohli's 100th Test 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has congratulated Team India's Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test match.

The board shared a video on social media on Thursday in which Ganguly spoke about Virat Kohli's historic feat. Ganguly mentioned how every cricketer aspires to play 100 Tests for his country.

The 49-year-old, who has himself played over 100 Test matches, stated that Kohli's landmark was a great moment for Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly said:

"It's a huge landmark in any cricketer's career. Playing 100 Test matches is something you dream of when you start playing for the country. It's a great moment for Virat and it's a great moment for Indian cricket.

"I've personally been in that situation of 100th Test match and I realize how momentous and how humongous is the occasion for any cricketer. Virat's had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli will become the 71st cricketer overall and 12th Indian to feature in 100 Tests when he takes the field in the first Test against Sri Lanka tomorrow in Mohali.

Ganguly highlighted that the champion batter still has time left in his career in which he can accomplish greater milestones.

"I wish him all the best for this Test match and hope he performs very well" - Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, in the video, wished Virat Kohli luck for his landmark Test. He added that he hopes the right-hander continues to contribute significantly towards the success of the team.

"On behalf of the BCCI and also a former captain and a former cricketer who has gone on to play 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best. He's had a fantastic career and he's still got some time left in his cricket career to achieve greater milestones and I hope he continues doing that.

"Congratulations to him, his family and his coach and all those who have been involved in Virat's cricket career. I wish him all the best for this Test match and hope he performs very well."

Much to the fans' delight, the BCCI has allowed the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to open gates for spectators at 50% capacity for the highly-anticipated encounter.

The clash is scheduled to begin tomorrow (March 4) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

