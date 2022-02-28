"Harshal Patel is getting better and better since the last IPL" - Zaheer Khan 

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has lauded Harshal Patel for his recent performances in T20Is. He believes the seamer has been performing well consistently in the shortest format for team India.

Speaking on Cricbuzz's post-match show, Khan pointed out that Patel has continued to improve himself since the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RCB pacer secured the Purple Cap by claiming 32 wickets in IPL 2021.

Khan said:

"Harshal Patel has played all the games and with consistency as well. He's getting better and better since the last IPL. He can be used as a good cog in any bowling unit,"

The former cricketer was also impressed with Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the 3rd T20I game against Sri Lanka. He highlighted how the right-hander has been successful in making an impact whenever he is given a chance to play.

He said:

"Mohammed Siraj was very impressive today and he's come a really long way over the last couple of years. Every time he has got the opportunity, he was ready."

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the T20I series by claiming comprehensive victories in all three fixtures. The Indian bowlers did a spectacular job in the third match, as they restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par score of 146.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar left the Sri Lankan openers clueless at times" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik stated that while Bhuvneshwar Kumar came under the scanner for his underwhelming outings in South Africa, he has made a thumping comeback with his recent performances.

The veteran wicket-keeper added that he was impressed with Kumar's ability to swing the new ball. Karthik talked about how Kumar left the Sri Lankan openers clueless at times with the same.

He said:

"There were a lot of question marks around Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the South Africa series. But he has shown in these last two series that why he is a force to reckon with in T20s. He won us a game single-handedly in Kolkata when the going was tough. In this series, what I enjoyed about his bowling was his ability to swing the ball. He left the Sri Lankan openers clueless at times."

Kumar finished with three wickets from two matches in the series. Moreover, the bowler had an impressive economy rate of 7.50. It is worth mentioning that Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for team India in the series.

