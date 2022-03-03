IND vs SL 2022: "If he is not fit, who will Team India play instead of him?" - Pragyan Ojha stresses the importance of R Ashwin ahead of Sri Lanka series

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha expressed his concern over the fitness of Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. The veteran off-spinner is part of the squad, but his selection is subject to fitness following an injury after the tour of South Africa.

Ashwin is an integral part of Team India's spin attack, especially in home Tests. He recently claimed his 300th wicket at home during the home series against New Zealand.

The unknown injury cut short Ashwin's white-ball comeback which began with the 2021 T20 World Cup. Keeping him on the sidelines for a period of three weeks, the injury ruled him out of the home series against West Indies as well.

Opining Ashwin's replacement as an issue to be visited, Ojha said on Cricbuzz:

"The bowling unit is usually a pretty set pattern. But the question on Ashwin's fitness remains. If you see the squad, I think Bumrah will be playing, I think Siraj can also get a chance. My main concern is regarding Ashwin's fitness."

The former left-arm spinner added:

"When you play in India, the way Ashwin has bowled here, his absence could prove to be a big factor. If he is fit, then well and good but if he is not, who will Team India play instead of him? That is something to think about."

The management are highly likely to play Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. The second spinner's spot will be contested for by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Kumar, while even a third spinner could be chosen. Hanuma Vihari could also play the latter role to avoid a potential compromise of the batting unit.

"I see Vihari and Iyer making the cut into the Team India playing XI" - Parthiv Patel

Team India will be without the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for the first time since 2012. Their prolonged run of poor form has prompted the selection committee to look for options in the middle order.

According to Parthiv Patel, the No. 3 and No. 5 spots could be taken by Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. He said:

"Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not there in the squad, that was on expected lines. But, I think we will see two out of Gill, Vihari and Iyer featuring in the playing XI."

Patel added:

"I see Vihari and Iyer making the cut into the playing XI. Another concern is the form of Mayank Agarwal, he did not have a good series in South Africa."

Praising the selection committee for rewarding players with a good domestic record, he said:

"Just like Saurabh Kumar, other names like Priyank Panchal, who has done well in the domestic circuit, even KS Bharat as well have come up from the domestic ranks. The best thing about this squad is that domestic players are being rewarded for their performance in Ranji Trophy."

KS Bharat is likely to be in the scheme of things moving forward after the team axed Wriddhiman Saha from the squad in favor of younger options.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start tomorrow (March 4) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

