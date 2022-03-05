"Really sad to lose two legends in two days"- Rahul Dravid pays tribute to Rodney Marsh, Shane Warne ahead of Day 2 of 1st IND vs SL Test

Former captain and current India head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his sadness on the passing away of Australian legends Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne.

Marsh passed away due to a heart attack on Friday at the age of 74. Meanwhile, Warne, 52, is also suspected to have breathed his last due to a heart attack while on vacation in Thailand. Marsh and Warne were terrific servants of Australian cricket.

Ahead of the second day's play of the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, Dravid remembered the duo by paying condolences to their families and loved ones. In a video posted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Instagram handle, Dravid said about the departed duo:

"Really sad day for the game of cricket, to lose two legends in two days. People who I think truly made the game what it is. It is a deep loss, and my thoughts are with both families, their friends. and may their souls rest in peace."

Dravid also elaborated on his bond with Warne and how their on-field rivalry turned into an off-field friendship, adding;

"I didn't know Rod too well. Met him a few times, grew up watching Rodney Marsh and hearing a lot about him. But I had the privilege and an honour to compete and play against Shane Warne. But more importantly, getting to know him personally; playing with him as a colleague will probably be one of the highlights of my cricketing career."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Cricket fans in Australia showing their love for Shane Warne. Cricket fans in Australia showing their love for Shane Warne. https://t.co/gzWvwQmGkD

Shane Warne's loss feels like a personal one - Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has had the privilege to play against Warne. As competitive as the Australian was on the field, Warne was great friends with Dravid off it. The late spinner's personality and aura was such that Dravid felt a 'personal' loss on his demise. He said about the same:

"I think for me what will remain are the memories of the friendship and the time that we spent off the field. Even if you didn't meet him often, he could make it feel like this was personal, and it really feels like a personal loss. As long as the game will be played, someone like Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh will always be remembered."

Shane Warne was a true legend of the game. He was one of a handful of players to have picked up more than 1000 international wickets.

Edited by Bhargav