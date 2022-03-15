"Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli" - Wasim Jaffer

Cricket expert Wasim Jaffer has made a bold remark that current captain Rohit Sharma could become an even better Test skipper than what Virat Kohli was. Kohli is India's most successful Test captain, having won 40 out of his 68 Tests with a staggering win percentage of 59.

Jaffer is of the opinion that Rohit is the right heir to Kohli, being a shrewd tactician himself. India have begun well in Test cricket under Rohit's captaincy, with a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about Rohit Sharma's captaincy:

"Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don't know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

3-0 vs NZ (T20I)

3-0 vs WI (ODI)

3-0 vs WI (T20I)

3-0 vs SL (T20I)

2-0 vs SL (Tests) Since @ImRo45 became full time Captain:3-0 vs NZ (T20I)3-0 vs WI (ODI)3-0 vs WI (T20I)3-0 vs SL (T20I)2-0 vs SL (Tests) #INDvSL Since @ImRo45 became full time Captain:3-0 vs NZ (T20I)3-0 vs WI (ODI)3-0 vs WI (T20I)3-0 vs SL (T20I) 2-0 vs SL (Tests) #INDvSL https://t.co/ojREzqlA6M

Qualifying for WTC final shouldn't be a problem: Wasim Jaffer

India are currently placed fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Although the series loss against South Africa has affected their position in the table, Jaffer feels India can still easily qualify for the WTC final. Emphasizing on the need for the entire team to remain fit, he said:

"We aren't going to play a lot of Tests. There is one Test against England then in Bangladesh so there are lots of breaks. However, if all players are fit and if we play consistently as Australia is going to come later, then I don't think it (qualifying for WTC Final) should be a problem."

India are leading the five-match Test series against England 2-1 that was halted last year. Due to a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp, the fifth match was postponed and later got rescheduled for July this year.

But that was under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will be able to lead Team India to a historic series win over England.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee