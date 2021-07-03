IND vs SL: "Opportunity for Rahul Dravid to create future Indian champions" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman believes India's coach for the Sri Lankan tour, Rahul Dravid, has the opportunity to shape the future of Indian cricket. As the main Indian team is in England, the BCCI has sent a relatively young contingent under Dravid's mentorship.

Rahul Dravid has been the coach of India's A team as well as U19 team and has had the experience of working with budding Indian cricketers. VVS Laxman feels Dravid will relish the opportunity to coach such a bunch of talented players.

Speaking to Star Sports, Laxman stated that Rahul Dravid won't be under any pressure as a coach, given the fact that he has already had the experience of working with a young bunch of cricketers.

"I don't think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which he has already done with a lot of players in the squad, will just enhance their future," Laxman opined.

Irfan Pathan opens up on how Rahul Dravid treated players as a captain

Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opened up on how Rahul Dravid cheered for him and MS Dhoni when India crashed out of the 2007 World Cup. According to Pathan, the way Dravid talks to youngsters helps them build their confidence and self-belief.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said:

"We went to watch the movie and then he said, 'Look, yes we lost the World Cup. We all wanted to make a big difference. But this is not the end of it. Life is much bigger. We will come back tomorrow'.

"That's the kind of character he is. He is always looking to put cricketers in a positive frame of mind. So, if someone unfortunately goes out of form in Sri Lanka...if that happens, he will be the first one to guide him and give confidence."

