IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India defeated the West Indies by 68 runs in yesterday’s (July 29) T20I match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The Men in Blue dominated the contest to claim a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India put up 190/6 courtesy of fine efforts from skipper Rohit Sharma (64 off 44) and Dinesh Karthik (41* off 19). The Indian bowlers then shared the spoils as West Indies were held to 122/8.

Chasing 191, West Indies got off to a whirlwind start with a flurry of boundaries. In the second over, Kyle Mayers launched Arshdeep Singh for a six over long-on and a four over extra cover.

However, the young left-arm seamer had his revenge in the same over. He outwitted Mayers (15) with a slower short ball outside off. The clueless Windies batter chipped the delivery straight up in the air and gave an easy catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The bowler celebrated with his arms wide open and a stare that meant business.

West Indies never recovered from the big loss.

Jason Holder, sent up the order, was cleaned up for a duck by Ravindra Jadeja as he looked to make room and was beaten all ends up. Shamarh Brooks (20) was castled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the batter attempted a wild heave. At the end of the powerplay, the hosts were in big trouble at 42/3.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a couple of boundaries, but was back in the hut for 18. He attempted to cut a straight one from Ravichandran Ashwin, but nicked the ball and Rishabh Pant took a good catch, standing up to the wickets.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi joined the fun with his first ball, cleaning up Rovman Powell (14) with a googly that the big-hitter failed to pick up.

Next, Ashwin took out the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer (14), who guided a flighted outside off straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at long-off.

Bishnoi had his second wicket when Odean Smith (0) jumped out of his crease too early and was stumped easily. Arshdeep returned to rattle Akeal Hosein’s (11) stumps with a brute of a yorker that tailed in.

Karthik’s 19-ball 41* lifts India to 190/6 after Rohit’s 64

Dinesh Karthik launched a brutal assault on West Indies bowlers. Pic: ICC

Rohit and Karthik played excellent knocks at either end of the Indian innings as the Men in Blue posted 190/6 after being sent into bat. Rohit hit seven fours and two sixes in his impressive knock while DK went berserk at the death, smashing four fours and two sixes.

India opened their innings with Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit. Both batters entertained with big hits as the visitors crossed 40 in four overs.

However, the former could not convert his start and was dismissed for 24 off 16. He miscued a floated delivery from Hosein and was caught at short third man by Jason Holder.

Shreyas Iyer fell without scoring to Obed McCoy. The No. 3 batter mistimed his flick and was brilliantly caught by a diving Hosein at short third man off a thick outside edge.

Rohit continued to look in great touch, pulling Alzarri Joseph for a maximum in the eighth over. Pant hit consecutive fours off Keemo Paul but perished to the same bowler for 14, going for another booming drive.

India were 88/3 at the halfway stage.

Rohit brought up his fifty with sublime fours off Joseph. At the other end, though, Hardik Pandya (1) ramped a short ball from Joseph straight to third man. Rohit’s fine knock ended when he lofted a slower delivery from Holder to Shimron Heymeyer at wide long off.

India were in further trouble as Jadeja (16) presented a catch to Keemo Paul at short third man off Joseph’s bowling.

However, Karthik took charge of India’s innings in the last two overs. He slapped Holder for six and four off the last two balls of the penultimate over. He ensured the Men in Blue ended their batting stint on a high, whacking a six and two fours in the last over bowled by McCoy.

After a length ball was slammed over the long-off ropes, a switch hit produced a four off the outside edge. He then whipped the last ball of the innings over short third man for another four.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Rohit gave early momentum to the Indian innings with a brisk fifty while Karthik did an excellent finishing job, getting the key boundaries. With the ball, Arshdeep, Ashwin and Bishnoi all took two wickets apiece.

For West Indies, Hosein briefly tied the visitors up with figures of 1 for 14 from his four overs.

Karthik was named Player of the Match for his momentum-shifting knock.

The second T20I of the series will be played on Monday, August 1.

