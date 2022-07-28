IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat the West Indies by 119 runs (D/L method) in yesterday’s (July 27) one-day match at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. With a thumping victory, the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash of the Windies.

In a rain-affected game, India batted first after winning the toss. In-form opener Shubman Gill registered his career-best ODI score of 98* in as many balls as India put on 225 for 3 in 36 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the hosts folded up for 137 in 26 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17), Mohammed Siraj (2/14) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) shone for the visitors with the ball.

Siraj rocked West Indies early in their chase. He sent back Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks for ducks in his first over, the second of the innings. He knocked Mayers over with a length ball that shaped in and beat the batter’s drive. Brooks was trapped in front of the stumps as he missed his flick.

Shai Hope hung around for his 22, again scoring under a run-a-ball. However, with the pressure of the run rate rising, he fell to Chahal. Hope danced down the track to the leggie, but was completely beaten in flight and ended up being stumped by quite a distance.

Brandon King looked in ominous form, clubbing Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive fours in the 12th over. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a boundary as 17 runs came off the over. Axar Patel, however, ended King’s impressive innings on 42, beating the batter’s defense with an armball that crashed into the stumps.

West Indies skipper Pooran kept the fight alive for his team, smashing Deepak Hooda for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries in the 15th over. However, Keacy Carty struggled at the other end. His innings ended on 5 off 17 as he bottom edged a good length ball from Thakur back onto the stumps.

The hosts’ chances suffered a major blow as Pooran (42 off 32) mistimed a heave off Krishna to mid-on. Non-striker Jason Holder’s bat fell as Krishna ran in to bowl and the West Indies captain’s reaction suggested that the movement distracted him.

Thakur picked up his second wicket when Akeal Hosein (1) lofted a cross-seam delivery, but only managed to find the fielder at mid-on. Chahal then wrapped things up swiftly by running through the tail.

Shubman Gill 98* lifts India to 225 for 3 in 36 overs

Team India opener Gill scored an elegant 98* as the visitors put up a competitive 225 for 3 in 36 overs. Gill was in his element from start to finish, striking seven fours and two sixes in his impressive knock. He looked all set to notch up his maiden one-day hundred. However, rain played spoilsport and left him stranded two short of the landmark.

Gill and captain Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74) again got India off to a bright start. They featured in their second century partnership of the series, adding 113 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan lost some momentum towards the second half of his innings. Trying to up the ante, he perished to Hayden Walsh, caught at midwicket off the leading edge.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI 50 up for @ShubmanGill as well! Another promising start, can he rack up a 100 this time? We'll find out soon.Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI 50 up for @ShubmanGill as well! Another promising start, can he rack up a 100 this time? We'll find out soon. Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/JqWi3n5dip

Gill reached his half-century in 60 balls and was joined by Shreyas Iyer just before the rain interruption. India were 115 for 2 in the 24th over when play was stopped for a significant amount of time.

After play resumed, Iyer and Gill took the attack to the West Indies bowlers. The former smacked Walsh for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. Gill also joined in with a maximum as 18 runs came in the first over after play restarted. The duo kept going hard after that.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode Two wickets in quick succession! @ShreyasIyer15 is dismissed after a decent innings and @surya_14kumar isn't given a chance to get going.Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode Two wickets in quick succession! @ShreyasIyer15 is dismissed after a decent innings and @surya_14kumar isn't given a chance to get going.Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode https://t.co/gWcRin0IO0

The scintillating stand of 86 runs ended when Shreyas (44 off 34) dragged a slow and wide delivery from Akeal Hosein to long-on. Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for eight. He tried to take on Walsh, but only managed to mishit the ball and was caught at short third man.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

Gill stood out for India with the bat, scoring a run-a-ball 98*. Skipper Dhawan also contributed a valuable half-century. With the ball, Siraj delivered the early blows while Chahal ran through the lower-order. Thakur was among the wickets as usual.

For West Indies, Walsh claimed two wickets while King and Pooran contributed 40s with the bat.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his excellent innings as well as Player of the Series for his consistent performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far