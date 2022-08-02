IND vs WI 2022: 3rd T20I between India and West Indies to begin at 9:30 PM IST

The start of the third T20I between India and the West Indies to be played on Tuesday, August 2 has been delayed by an hour and a half. The match will now commence at 9:30 PM IST.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the same in an official statement. Here's a part of the release:

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed a revised start time of 12pm (11am Jamaica /9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday, 2nd August."

The second T20I, which took place on the same ground on August 1, began three hours later than initially scheduled. This was due to logistical issues involving the luggage of the teams not reaching them on time.

After speaking to both the camps, it was agreed that the third T20I would be delayed so that the players get enough rest. The statement further read:

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams agreed to start the third T20I at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida."

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE



Revised timing for the 3rd



Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time)



Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time)



#TeamIndia UPDATERevised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022:Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time)Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) 🚨 UPDATE 🚨Revised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022: Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time) Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) #TeamIndia

India look for answers after an ordinary batting performance

Dinesh Karthik's cameo in the first T20I seemed to paper over the cracks in the Indian batting and the issues were exposed once again in the second T20I. The visitors continued with their ploy to open with Suryakumar Yadav and it backfired as they lost both openers after just 2.1 overs.

Despite the Men in Blue displaying commitment to their attacking approach, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only post a below-par 138. The bowlers did their best to take the game deep, but in the end, they didn't have enough runs on a relatively small ground.

With less than 12 hours remaining for the third T20I to begin, the visitors will need to rethink their strategy and try and make a strong comeback. A win will give them a 2-1 advantage heading into the final two T20Is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far