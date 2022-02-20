Suryakumar, Harshal shine as India complete 3-0 whitewash with 17-run win over West Indies in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav hammered 65 in only 31 balls with the aid of seven sixes as India defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I in Kolkata on Sunday. With the win, the hosts completed a 6-0 thrashing of their opponents, whitewashing them in both the ODIs and the T20Is.

Winning the toss was among the few things that went right for West Indies on a forgettable day. Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer (35* off 19) added a whirlwind 91 in 37 balls for the fifth wicket to lift the hosts to 184 for 5. Harshal Patel then shone with 3 for 22 as the hosts restricted West Indies to 167 for 9.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvWI @Paytm That's that from the final T20I as #TeamIndia win by 17 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I That's that from the final T20I as #TeamIndia win by 17 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I #INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/u5z5CzD44b

Defending the total, Deepak Chahar struck in the very first over for India. Kyle Mayers (6) nicked a good-length delivery that swung away. The on-field umpire did not hear the edge but UltraEdge did as Team India took the DRS.

In his next over, Chahar took out Shai Hope (8) after the West Indies batter had struck him for two boundaries. He induced another edge off a probing delivery to leave the visitors in early trouble. Unfortunately for the bowler, he pulled up in the same over and had to walk off. Iyer completed the over but not before Rovman Powell flicked him for six over deep square leg.

ICC @ICC



He has his second scalp as Shai Hope walks back to the pavilion for 8.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3JFfbsz Deepak Chahar is onHe has his second scalp as Shai Hope walks back to the pavilion for 8. Deepak Chahar is on 🔥He has his second scalp as Shai Hope walks back to the pavilion for 8. #INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/3JFfbsz https://t.co/8TdmsLdsaz

At the other end, Nicholas Pooran struck nervous debutant Avesh Khan for two fours each in his first two overs. Powell then clobbered Shardul Thakur for two fours and a six in the fifth over, which went for 18. The hard-hitting West Indies batter put Thakur under pressure by clubbing the first ball over long leg for a maximum.

Powell continued to look dangerous before being undone by a smart piece of bowling from Harshal. The pacer bowled a short ball outside off and forced the batter to fetch a pull. However, he could only toe-end the stroke and Thakur at fine leg took a very well-judged catch. Powell’s cameo lasted 14 balls and brought him 25 runs.

Iyer’s day only got better as he took out Kieron Pollard (5). The West Indies skipper hit a full delivery straight to deep cover. The pacer dismissed Jason Holder (2) too as the former Windies captain miscued an attempted big hit to long-on. India’s dominance continued as Harshal completely deceived Roston Chase (12) with an off-cutter and cleaned him up.

Pooran brought up his third fifty in as many games but failed to finish the game yet again. He was out for 61 off 47, brilliantly caught by Ishan Kishan off a Thakur slower ball. Romario Shepherd struck three sixes in his 29 before he perished in the penultimate over, trying to take on Harshal.

Suryakumar-Iyer show breaks West Indies resistance

With the series in the bag, Team India tried out a new opening combination in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan after being asked to bat. The former perished cheaply. He was caught for 4 at third man, getting a leading edge to a ball from Holder that swung away a bit.

Ishan Kishan looked a lot more assured in this match and in the company of Shreyas Iyer, who also displayed good touch, took India to 63 for 1 in the ninth over. Ishan smacked three fours in the fourth over bowled by Romario Shepherd. However, both batters failed to convert their starts. Shreyas (25 off 16) top-edged Hayden Walsh to long-off, while Kishan (34 off 31) was castled by Roston Chase while attempting a pull.

ICC @ICC



He is gone for 25 as India lose their second.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3JFfbsz Shreyas Iyer goes for a big one against Hayden Walsh but holes out to Jason Holder in the deepHe is gone for 25 as India lose their second. Shreyas Iyer goes for a big one against Hayden Walsh but holes out to Jason Holder in the deep ☝️He is gone for 25 as India lose their second.#INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/3JFfbsz https://t.co/w2TvPYWnrv

Skipper Rohit Sharma demoted himself to No. 4 and looked out of place. He was bowled by Dominic Drakes for a 15-ball 7. The captain's dismissal left India in some trouble. They hadn’t crossed 100 and only had 6.1 overs left. But it was enough for Suryakumar and Iyer to wreak havoc.

Suryakumar had already crossed 20 by the time he was joined by Iyer. The duo began their assault by taking on Drakes in the 16th over. Surya slapped a six over fine leg while his partner drilled two boundaries as 17 came off the over.

Both kept finding boundaries at regular intervals as India pressed the accelerator. Suryakumar, in fact, slammed three sixes in the last over bowled by Shepherd. The first one, lofted over long-off, brought up his fifty off 27 balls.

He was dismissed off the last ball but India ended up looting 42 off the last two overs. Suryakumar struck seven sixes and one four in his innings, while Iyer slammed four fours and two maximums.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was the Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I?

Suryakumar was sensational with the willow as he took the attack to West Indies bowlers. Iyer had a good all-round game. He played another sizzling cameo and picked up a couple of key wickets as well.

Pacer Chahar sent back both Windies openers with swinging deliveries before being forced to walk off, while Harshal claimed three in a brilliant spell.

For West Indies, Roston Chase was economical again with 1 for 23 while Pooran struck his third consecutive fifty.

Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.

Edited by Sai Krishna