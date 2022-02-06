"Impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t bowl" - Aakash Chopra criticizes hosts for not bowling Deepak Hooda in 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has criticized India for not bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the ongoing first ODI against West Indies on Sunday. The former opener said it's "impossible" to groom all-rounders if the likes of Hooda aren't tested with the ball.

Chopra also cited the example of Venkatesh Iyer. Despite being touted as a backup for Hardik Pandya for the three ODIs against South Africa, Iyer didn't bowl in the first ODI. He got four overs in the second and was eventually dropped for the third.

The cricketer-turned-analyst feels the team management doesn't trust Hooda and Iyer's bowling abilities as much as the national selectors.

"Venkatesh Iyer earlier," a frustrated Chopra wrote on Twitter. "Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities."

Like Iyer in the first ODI against South Africa, Hooda is playing his maiden 50-over international in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Apart from his brilliant batting stats, the off-spinning all-rounder has a handy record in List A cricket - 35 wickets in 74 matches at an average of 27.11 and an economy rate of 4.42 with the best spell of 5/55.

India bowl out West Indies for 176 despite Deepak Hooda not bowling

Another reason why India didn't bowl Deepak Hooda could be that they simply didn't need him. The hosts dominated Kieron Pollard and Co. from the outset on the turning Ahmedabad track, reducing them to 79-7 in 22.5 overs.

West Indies put up just one substantial partnership - 78 runs between Jason Holder and Fabian Allen but that could only get them to 176. The pitch isn't the easiest for batting but Rohit Sharma and Co. will fancy their chances in the chase.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee