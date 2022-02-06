"Rohit, Ishan and Kohli will together score more than 150 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first ODI between Team India and the West Indies.

All three matches of the ODI series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides will hope to gain an early advantage in the series by winning the first game to be played on February 6.

While making his predictions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that India's top three of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli will make a substantial contribution. He predicted:

"Rohit, Ishan and Kohli will together score more than 150 runs. Once again one, two and three - the same story will repeat itself."

The former India cricketer also expects decent contributions from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran from the West Indian side. Chopra said:

"I feel Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will together score more than 80 runs."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Do you think this keeper-batter from West Indies can stop India from winning the Paytm Shai Hope’s last 3 scores in ODIs vs India – 102*, 78 and 42!Do you think this keeper-batter from West Indies can stop India from winning the Paytm #INDvWI ODI series? Shai Hope’s last 3 scores in ODIs vs India – 102*, 78 and 42! Do you think this keeper-batter from West Indies can stop India from winning the Paytm #INDvWI ODI series? https://t.co/BGCMpnY8lF

Both Hope and Pooran have excellent records against Team India in ODI cricket. While the former has amassed 693 runs at an average of 53.30 in 17 matches, the latter has smashed 293 runs at 58.60 in seven games.

"Fast bowlers to pick more wickets than spinners" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects the fast bowlers to have a field day in the first ODI

Aakash Chopra reckons the fast bowlers will snare more wickets than the spinners in the first match. He reasoned:

"I feel the fast bowlers will pick up more wickets than the spinners on this ground. Remember there is just one venue - Ahmedabad and there are three ODIs. It means more grass can be left on the pitch for this match, there will be slightly more help for the fast bowlers on this pitch. So I am going with fast bowlers."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an Indian win in the match as well as the series. Chopra elaborated:

"I am also saying India to win the match. India will win the series as well although the team has become slightly weaker because of COVID. But I am still rooting for India. If the Indian team plays to their potential, even though there is no Bumrah, Shami, Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul, I feel they can still defeat them."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Indian team has been slightly weakened due to the unavailability of some of their first-team regulars. However, they will still fancy their chances against a slightly inexperienced West Indies side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit Sharma score a half-century in the 1st ODI? Yes No 36 votes so far