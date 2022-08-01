IND vs WI 2022: "Hardik and Pant will together score more than 65 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to be amongst the runs in the second T20I between India and West Indies, which will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre on Monday, August 1.

Team India head into the second game with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, having registered an emphatic 68-run win in the first T20I. Hardik and Pant, who scored just 15 runs between them in that game, will hope to make a more sizeable contribution in Monday's encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Hardik and Pant will have contrasting returns with the bat compared to the first game. He elaborated:

"I am saying Hardik and Pant will together score more than 65 runs. Hardik did not fire in the last match but he will in this match. Pant also did not fire, I feel he will fire as well. I have written more than 65 runs for them. Can Pant open? I don't know."

Chopra feels Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder will be amongst the wickets for the hosts. The former Indian opener opined:

"My second prediction is that Alzarri Joseph and Holder will together pick up three or more wickets. Both are good bowlers and according to me Alzarri Joseph is bowling well."

Joseph and Holder snared three wickets between them in the first T20I. The two seamers, however, were extremely expensive as they conceded 96 runs in the eight overs they bowled.

"More than 10 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

A total of 12 sixes were hit in the first T20I between India and West Indies

Chopra reckons quite a few maximums will be struck on Monday. He reasoned:

"More than 10 sixes will be hit. Small ground, fast-scoring ground, the pitch is generally flat here, spin does not do that well. I remember playing for India A here, I got some runs as well."

Chopra concluded by predicting that the Men in Blue will continue their winning run on the tour. The reputed commentator said:

"I am saying India to win this game."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India have won 30 matches against West Indies in the last 35 meetings. West Indies could only win 3 out of those 35. Sheer dominance by team India. #IndvWI India have won 30 matches against West Indies in the last 35 meetings. West Indies could only win 3 out of those 35. Sheer dominance by team India. #IndvWI.

The visiting Indian side whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the ODI leg of the white-ball tour. They will hope to continue their dominance over Nicholas Pooran's side with another win in the second T20I.

