IND vs WI 2022: "Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will together score more than 65 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 4th T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to be amongst the runs in the fourth T20I between India and West Indies.

The penultimate game of the five-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 6. Team India head into the encounter with a 2-1 advantage and will hope to seal the series before the final game at the same venue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Hardik and Suryakumar will make handsome contributions with the bat for the Men in Blue, elaborating:

"My first prediction is that Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will together score more than 65 runs. Surya is of course opening, we were talking about him opening and his partner has gotten injured. Rohit Sharma and injuries is becoming a close relationship, which is not a good thing when you think about India's captain in all three formats."

Chopra feels quite a few maximums will be struck in Saturday's encounter. The former Indian opener observed:

"More than 10 sixes will be hit. A lot of sixes are hit on this ground. I am reminded of that century by KL Rahul which came on this ground batting at No. 4 against the West Indies. How well the guy played."

KL Rahul smoked an unbeaten 110 off just 51 deliveries against the Windies at the same venue in August 2016. A total of 32 sixes were hit in that game as Team India lost by just a solitary run while chasing a 246-run target.

"Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein will together pick up three or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Obed McCoy ran through the Indian batting lineup in the 2nd T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein will strike a few blows with the ball for the Caribbean side. He predicted:

"I feel Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein will together pick up three or more wickets. Obed McCoy did not get wickets in the last match but he will get, he picked up six wickets in the match prior to that."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today

5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 2018

5/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 2010

5/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 2022

5/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020

#WIvIND Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 20185/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 20105/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 20225/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020 Best bowling figures for West Indies in men's T20Is:6/17 - Obed McCoy v IND, today5/15 - Keemo Paul v BAN, 20185/26 - Darren Sammy v ZIM, 20105/27 - Jason Holder v ENG, 20225/28 - Oshane Thomas v SL, 2020#WIvIND

Chopra concluded by expecting India to seal the series ahead of the final game on Sunday. The reputed commentator said:

"I feel India will win the match today. The series will be over and then you can do any other experimentation that you want to do in the last match."

Team India have won two of the four games they have played against the West Indies in Lauderhill. While they suffered an agonizing one-run defeat in the first match they played at the venue, the other game did not yield a result due to rain.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Suryakumar Yadav score another half-century in the 4th T20I? Yes No 8 votes so far