"You are not doing him any justice" - Aakash Chopra says Rishabh Pant should be rested for the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra feels Shikhar Dhawan should come into the Indian side for the third and final ODI against the West Indies at the expense of Rishabh Pant.

Dhawan missed the first two ODIs of the three-match series as he tested positive for COVID-19. While Ishan Kishan opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the first ODI, Pant was promoted to the top of the order in the last match.

Aakash Chopra reflected on the possible changes in Team India's lineup in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about Pant making way for Dhawan:

"It is being heard that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are all available. I feel you should play Shikhar Dhawan. If Shikhar plays, who goes out? That's a big question that might be in your mind. I would say that you rest Rishabh Pant. At this point in time, you are not doing him any justice."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Pant has anyway not been given a stable spot in the batting lineup. Chopra observed:

"Why I am saying that is because you are anyway moving him up and down the order, play him at No. 4 in one match and make him open in the other. I mean you are not doing him any favor."

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav gave a good account of themselves at the No. 4 and No. 5 batting positions respectively in the last match. They are likely to be persisted with at the same spots and Deepak Hooda might have to be left out if Pant continues to be in the playing XI.

"Rishabh Pant will play the T20s as well" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant is yet to master the limited-overs formats of the game

Aakash Chopra feels Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav should continue to be in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"Don't touch Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. Rishabh Pant will play the T20s as well, he is a certainty in all three formats at this point in time. So I will say get Shikhar Dhawan and rest Rishabh Pant."

The 44-year-old concluded by pointing out that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cannot be given a break either. Chopra explained:

"The other thinking could be that Rohit Sharma takes a break but he has just come after taking a break, he has not played cricket in any case in the last one-and-a-half months. So why should Rohit Sharma take a break? Why should Rahul also take a break - no one wants to take a break."

The Indian think tank would certainly be in a dilemma about whom to drop to accommodate Dhawan in the XI. With Pant yet to find his mojo in white-ball cricket, it might just be advisable to give him more opportunities to gain confidence in the format.

