"He will put some pressure on Rishabh Pant as well" - Aakash Chopra says KL Rahul has to play in the middle order in the ODI series vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul batting in the middle order will indirectly put pressure on Rishabh Pant to be more consistent in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

Rahul batted at the top of the order for Team India in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. However, with Rohit Sharma back in the Indian team and likely to open with Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian vice-captain will have to bat down the order.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show "Game Plan", Aakash Chopra was asked about the role KL Rahul should play in the ODI series against West Indies and what would be best for Team India with the World Cup in mind.

He responded:

"The World Cup is one-and-a-half years away and we have seen a lot of things change in three months, this has been the story of Indian cricket of late. He [Rahul] will have to play in the middle order now. When he plays in the middle order, I feel he will put some pressure on Rishabh Pant as well."

The former India cricketer added that Rahul batting in the middle order will force Pant to be more consistent. Chopra explained:

"He [Pant] will need to be consistent. You can kill two birds with one stone because when KL Rahul had batted in the middle order in ODI cricket, he was playing as a wicketkeeper. He had performed that role well although he was given a chance to do that in very few matches."

Rahul has played nine ODIs for Team India as a wicketkeeper-batter. He has amassed 458 runs at an outstanding average of 65.42 in these matches, which includes a century against New Zealand.

"You can keep KL Rahul at no.4" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul could lend more stability to the Indian middle order

Aakash Chopra added that Rahul batting at no.4 will also add some beef to the Indian middle order. He elaborated:

"But if he plays in the middle order which I feel he will do in this series, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as openers, Virat Kohli at No. 3, you can keep KL Rahul at No. 4, then it will not be a story of one, two and three but of one, two, three and four."

The renowned commentator concluded by reiterating that such a move would also make Pant slightly circumspect. Chopra said:

"After that, whoever comes, Rishabh Pant will be on slight notice that he plays a little more cautiously."

Pant drew the ire of a few cricket experts for playing irresponsible shots during the recent tour of South Africa. While he played a blazing 85-run knock in the second ODI, he was dismissed caught at deep cover off the very first ball he faced in the last game.

