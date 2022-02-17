"Harshal Patel's stature is growing in T20 cricket" - Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling performance in the 1st T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has lauded Team India's all-round bowling performance in the first T20I against the West Indies.

The Indian bowlers restricted the Kieron Pollard-led side to a score of 157/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Their batters then achieved the target with six wickets in hand and seven deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the following about Team India's selection of bowlers:

"That's an interesting one that Bhuvneshwar Kumar played. If he has been selected in the squad, he will definitely play. India decided to go with both leggies - Yuzi Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. Deepak Chahar is picked ahead of Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel's stature is growing in T20 cricket, which is always a good thing.

The former India opener pointed out that Deepak Chahar was taken slightly to the cleaners after Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave Team India an early breakthrough. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket in the very first over. Deepak Chahar did get hit a little, with Kyle Mayers playing only in boundaries, he did not have faith in singles or doubles."

Bhuvneshwar seemed to be in a much better rhythm than he has been in recent times. Chahar, on the other hand, was hit for a six and a couple of fours in his first two overs and was taken out of the attack.

"Yuzvendra Chahal's analysis could have looked laudable" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 34 runs in his four-over spell

While picking Ravi Bishnoi as his Player of the Match, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling figures were not a true reflection of his performance. He explained:

"Yuzi Chahal's spell - you might say that he gave 34 runs but he should have had two wickets and conceded nine runs less because Nicholas Pooran would have been out if Ravi's foot had not touched the rope when he took the catch and Venkatesh Iyer let go one four. So his analysis could have looked laudable."

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that almost all the Indian bowlers did their job in the first T20I. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Harshal Patel picked up two wickets in the end. Deepak Chahar also snared one wicket. Venkatesh Iyer also bowled one over, so overall it was good. 157 was never going to trouble India."

It will be interesting to see if Team India opt to go with the same bowling combination in the second T20I. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan are waiting in the wings if the team management wants to add a little more pace to the attack.

