IND vs WI 2022: "Left-handers kneel before him" - Aakash Chopra lauds R Ashwin's performance in first T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for dishing out a decent all-round performance in the first T20I between India and the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on July 29.

Ashwin scored a handy unbeaten 13 off 10 deliveries with the bat as the Men in Blue set a challenging 191-run target for the Windies. The wily off-spinner then returned with figures of 2/22 in his four overs, helping the visitors register an emphatic 68-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Ashwin's efforts with the ball. He said:

"India went in with three spinners. Interestingly enough Ravichandran Ashwin has come back here. Ash bowled well, he picked up two wickets. He dismissed Pooran, I thought that was a huge wicket, and then Hetmyer down the order. Left-handers kneel before him when they come in front of him." [sic]

Chopra was also appreciative of the crucial knock played by the veteran cricketer. The former Indian batter observed:

"He (Ashwin) scored 13 runs off 10 balls, hit a six as well, gave support to Karthik also. Although Karthik was farming the strike, which was the right thing to do, Ashwin was there with him."

Ashwin joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle when Team India were in a slight spot of bother after being reduced to 138/6 at the end of the 16th over. The Tamil Nadu duo then stitched together an unbeaten 52-run partnership in just four overs to bail the visitors out of trouble.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again was brilliant" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled Shamarh Brooks with an incoming delivery

Chopra also spoke highly of the bowling spells of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. He said:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again was brilliant, economical - two overs for 11 runs and a wicket. Arshdeep Singh - that's another thread I wanted to talk about. Avesh was being played earlier but here Arsh was played and he bowled well."

Chopra concluded by stating that the Punjab Kings pacer provides an excellent seam-bowling option for Team India. The popular commentator explained:

"He picked up two wickets and Arshdeep is a beautiful option. We were there with T Natarajan because left is right in T20 cricket, we were going with that viewpoint. But now if he is not there, then Arshdeep's stocks are rising. I was very happy the way he bowled on this dead pitch."

Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 1/11 in the two overs he bowled. Arshdeep, who played just his second T20I, scalped two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in his four overs.

