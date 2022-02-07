"Rohit Sharma was a good captain yesterday, is a good captain today and will remain a good captain tomorrow" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that there was never any debate about Rohit Sharma's captaincy credentials. He added that the Indian captain's leadership skills were evident in the first ODI against West Indies as well.

Rohit led Team India for the first time in ODI cricket since taking over as full-time white-ball skipper. He started his stint on a positive note, with Team India registering a convincing six-wicket win against the Windies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on Team India's win. He had the following to say about Rohit Sharma's captaincy:

"It was just the first match for Rohit Sharma as full-time captain and we saw what was expected of him. A lot of people are asking the question about how different his captaincy was. Rohit Sharma was a good captain yesterday, is a good captain today and will remain a good captain tomorrow as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of Rohit's immaculate reading of the game. Chopra explained:

"Whether he is a temporary or permanent captain, the fact is that he reads the game beautifully and there is no doubt about that. He did the same thing, the way he used the bowlers, the way he introduced them, whether it was Washington Sundar or utilizing Yuzi Chahal's overs."

Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack in the eighth over as Prasidh Krishna did not look too effective with the new ball. The off-spinner picked up a couple of wickets in the 12th over to put India on top. Yuzvendra Chahal then joined the party as the two spinners snared seven wickets between them.

"Rohit Sharma kept on putting a stranglehold on the West Indies batters" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma won the toss in the first ODI against West Indies [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit's luck with the toss could also hold Team India in good stead in the long run. He elaborated:

"He [Rohit] kept on putting a stranglehold on the West Indies batters, he was brilliant. Winning the toss is another important moment, it is starting to become a deciding factor in white-ball cricket. His friendship with the toss is good, it might turn out to be very useful in ICC events."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra 3rd time out of 6 ODIs under Rohit Sharma's captaincy that opposition team have been bowled out under 200 batting first. 3rd time out of 6 ODIs under Rohit Sharma's captaincy that opposition team have been bowled out under 200 batting first.

However, the 44-year-old was slightly surprised by the team management's decision to play Shardul Thakur ahead of Deepak Chahar. Chopra reasoned:

"I was a little surprised that Deepak Chahar was not given a chance. There was a choice between Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. I was surprised because Deepak Chahar had made runs in the last ODI and picked up wickets as well, Shardul's one-day leg was not that exciting in terms of the bowler, he did score runs with the bat."

Shardul went wicketless in the first ODI on Sunday and conceded 38 runs in his seven overs. However, he is likely to be persisted with for the next game as the Indian team might want to give him another chance.

