"West Indies were thrashed at the start" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shikhar Dhawan for pacing his innings brilliantly in 1st Ind vs WI ODI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shikhar Dhawan for pacing his innings immaculately in the first ODI between Team India and West Indies on Friday.

Dhawan scored 97 off 99 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 309-run target for the hosts at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad. The visitors then scraped through to a narrow three-run win, as they restricted the Windies to 305-6 in their allotted 50 overs.

While reviewing the game, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Dhawan as his 'Player of the Match', observing:

"West Indies were thrashed at the start; it was that kind of a start. The Player of the Match, in my opinion, is Shikhar Dhawan. I am giving it to Shikhi boy because Shikhi boy was the second fiddle; when they started, Shubman Gill was the one who was hitting one four after another."

While acknowledging that Shubman Gill was the aggressor in the opening partnership with Dhawan, Chopra highlighted the importance of the latter's knock. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"There were 11 fours and two sixes hit in the first 10 overs. The opposition team was in dire straits, and Shubman Gill was the wrecker-in-chief, but what did Shikhar Dhawan do; I know he got out in the 90s; it was heart-breaking for both you and me; he has scored so many 90s, but a very important innings."

Dhawan and Gill strung together a 119-run partnership for the first wicket in less than 18 overs. While the Indian captain was comparatively sedate, the Punjab opener smoked 64 off just 53 deliveries.

"First strike rotation and then acceleration" - Aakash Chopra says Shikhar Dhawan played a top knock

Shikhar Dhawan did not have a great time in the ODI series against England.

Chopra added that Dhawan made up for his below-par performances in the preceding ODI series against England. He explained:

"The last three innings were fifty-fifty. He was not out in the first match against England, got out early in the next two innings, but he played a top knock here. He played well because first strike rotation and then acceleration after Shubman got out, whether it was the six against Pooran or Motie."

Chopra concluded by saying that the 36-year-old has proved that the younger players cannot take his place very easily. The renowned commentator said:

"In my opinion, he has been very good. He told us once again that you like new players, you get excited, but old is still gold. He told us that if you want to play a youngster, then not in place of him till the time he is doing well."

BCCI @BCCI , #WIvIND



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI For his captain's knock of @SDhawan25 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia seal a thrilling win over West Indies in the first ODI.Scorecard For his captain's knock of 9⃣7⃣, @SDhawan25 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia seal a thrilling win over West Indies in the first ODI. 👌 👌 #WIvINDScorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI https://t.co/YsM95hV4gD

Shikhar Dhawan's 97-run knock was studded with ten fours and three sixes. He was unlucky to miss out on a century, as he was brilliantly caught by Shamarh Brooks at backward point off Gudakesh Motie's bowling.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shikhar Dhawan score another half-century in the 2nd ODI against West Indies? Yes No 1 votes so far