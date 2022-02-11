"I have fewer expectations from the openers" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the third and final ODI between India and West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11.

Team India go into the match having already sealed the series after winning the first two games. While Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant opened with Rohit Sharma in the first and second ODI respectively, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to join the Indian skipper at the top of the order in Friday's encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted substantial contributions from Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul. He elaborated:

"Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will together score more than 125 runs. I have fewer expectations from the openers unless his name is Rohit Sharma because he is in that kind of form. But I am seeing the rest of them struggling slightly. So I have moved towards Rohit, Rahul and SKY. Rahul and SKY, of course, play at No. 4 and No. 5."

The former India cricketer also expects the pacers to have a field day on the Ahmedabad pitch. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Fast bowlers will pick up 10 or more wickets, including both Indian and West Indian fast bowlers. This pitch is different, there is some extra bounce, uneven bounce at times, sideways movement at times. Fast bowling is getting difficult to face even under lights."

Ryan @ryandesa_07 Ahmedabad pitch isn't good for LOIs. Excluding the 5th T20 between ind n eng don't remember many high scoring ones. Ahmedabad pitch isn't good for LOIs. Excluding the 5th T20 between ind n eng don't remember many high scoring ones.

The seamers accounted for 13 dismissals in the second ODI between India and West Indies. However, the first match at the same venue saw the spinners ruling the roost.

"Holder, Odean Smith and Kemar Roach will together take more than 6 wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Odean Smith excelled with both bat and ball in the 2nd ODI against India [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels the trio of Jason Holder, Odean Smith and Kemar Roach will bag a rich haul of wickets. He predicted:

"Holder, Odean Smith and Kemar Roach will together take more than six wickets. When I am saying that fast bowlers will pick up 10 wickets, then these three will take six for sure."

The reputed commentator also expects Team India to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the series. Chopra said:

"And I am saying India will win the match."

With the series already in the bag, the Men In Blue might look to give chances to some of the players waiting on the sidelines. However, they will also be keen to continue with the winning momentum ahead of the T20I series between the two sides.

